Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Dashing through Wisbech Park...Santas take part in Festive Fun Run

PUBLISHED: 12:26 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:59 28 December 2018

Dashing through Wisbech Park...Santa�s take part in Festive Fun Run on December 22. Picture: IAN CARTER

Dashing through Wisbech Park...Santa�s take part in Festive Fun Run on December 22. Picture: IAN CARTER

AdGarry Samuels

If you took a stroll through Wisbech Park over the festive period then you may have come across these fundraising Santas.

Dashing through Wisbech Park...Santa�s take part in Festive Fun Run on December 22. Picture: IAN CARTERDashing through Wisbech Park...Santa�s take part in Festive Fun Run on December 22. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Three Counties Running Club Santa Run Fun saw more than 100 participants don their red cloaks, hats, boots and beards to take on a 1K and 5K race.

Around £500 was raised for the club, who put on several events throughout the year including two other charity races in spring and autumn.

Gary Bligh, organiser, said: “It went really well, we had great weather and a good turn out of people. There were stalls, bouncy castles and all funds raised will go towards us holding more events like this in the community and sessions for children.

“It’s getting bigger each year, which is really promising to see.

Dashing through Wisbech Park...Santa�s take part in Festive Fun Run on December 22. Picture: IAN CARTERDashing through Wisbech Park...Santa�s take part in Festive Fun Run on December 22. Picture: IAN CARTER

“We were really grateful to Audi who supplied us with mince pies, Mel from Krispy Kreme who gave us doughnuts and prizes for our winners from Morrison’s.”

The run took place on Saturday December 22.

Dashing through Wisbech Park...Santa�s take part in Festive Fun Run on December 22. Picture: IAN CARTERDashing through Wisbech Park...Santa�s take part in Festive Fun Run on December 22. Picture: IAN CARTER

Dashing through Wisbech Park...Santa�s take part in Festive Fun Run on December 22. Picture: IAN CARTERDashing through Wisbech Park...Santa�s take part in Festive Fun Run on December 22. Picture: IAN CARTER

Dashing through Wisbech Park...Santa�s take part in Festive Fun Run on December 22. Picture: IAN CARTERDashing through Wisbech Park...Santa�s take part in Festive Fun Run on December 22. Picture: IAN CARTER

Dashing through Wisbech Park...Santa�s take part in Festive Fun Run on December 22. Picture: IAN CARTERDashing through Wisbech Park...Santa�s take part in Festive Fun Run on December 22. Picture: IAN CARTER

Dashing through Wisbech Park...Santa�s take part in Festive Fun Run on December 22. Picture: IAN CARTERDashing through Wisbech Park...Santa�s take part in Festive Fun Run on December 22. Picture: IAN CARTER

Dashing through Wisbech Park...Santa�s take part in Festive Fun Run on December 22. Picture: IAN CARTERDashing through Wisbech Park...Santa�s take part in Festive Fun Run on December 22. Picture: IAN CARTER

Dashing through Wisbech Park...Santa�s take part in Festive Fun Run on December 22. Picture: IAN CARTERDashing through Wisbech Park...Santa�s take part in Festive Fun Run on December 22. Picture: IAN CARTER

Dashing through Wisbech Park...Santa�s take part in Festive Fun Run on December 22. Picture: IAN CARTERDashing through Wisbech Park...Santa�s take part in Festive Fun Run on December 22. Picture: IAN CARTER

Dashing through Wisbech Park...Santa�s take part in Festive Fun Run on December 22. Picture: IAN CARTERDashing through Wisbech Park...Santa�s take part in Festive Fun Run on December 22. Picture: IAN CARTER

Most Read

Car crashes into bus shelter in Wisbech at 8am on Christmas Day

A male driver and his female passenger had a lucky escape when their BMW 330 collided with a bus shelter in Norwich Road, Wisbech, at 8.09am on Christmas Day. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Wisbech woman arrested on suspicion of GBH as man is hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after incident in Hawthorne Avenue

Wisbech man hospitalised and woman arrested on suspicion of GBH after incident at Hawthorne Avenue last night (Sunday December 23). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS.

Heater bought for people sleeping rough in Wisbech

Heater bought for people sleeping rough in Wisbech. Picture: NICK WILLIAMS.

Stunning photos taken by Wisbech woman show the Royal Family greeting guests at Sandringham

Hundreds of well-wishers braced the cold to see the Royal Family attend the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham. Picture: KIM TAYLOR

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Most Read

Drawing competition postbox confuses St Albans residents this Christmas

The fake postbox in Christopher Place which confused St Albans residents. Pictrue: Archant

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

St Albans photographer runner-up in RSPCA competition

Molly Charnock, 13, came runner-up out of more than 4,700 entries across England and Wales in the 12-15 Mobile Phone and Devices category with her entry: �Puppy�.

National South: David Moyo all smiles as his dreams of goals against Hemel Hempstead brings victory to St Albans City

David Moyo scored twice for St Albans City against former club Hemel Hempstead Town. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Burglars break in to Wheathampstead Post Office and Redbourn Co-op

Police are investigating two burglaries which took place in Wheathampstead and Redbourn.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Dashing through Wisbech Park...Santas take part in Festive Fun Run

Dashing through Wisbech Park...Santa�s take part in Festive Fun Run on December 22. Picture: IAN CARTER

Stunning photos taken by Wisbech woman show the Royal Family greeting guests at Sandringham

Hundreds of well-wishers braced the cold to see the Royal Family attend the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham. Picture: KIM TAYLOR

Footage shows ‘best crimbo party ever’ as 200 ravers gain entry to abandoned site

A look inside Mepal Outdoor Centre during the event which saw 200 ravers gain entry to the abandoned site. Picture(s): FACEBOOK

Two drivers hospitalised with serious injuries after head-on collision on Knight’s End Road in March

Two drivers were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Knights End Road in March on December 27. Picture: FENLAND POLICING/FACEBOOK.

Have your say on designs for a new secondary school in Wisbech

Plans for a new 600-place secondary school in Wisbech will go on display during consultation events in January. Picture: KIER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists