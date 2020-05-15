Advanced search

Video

Santa sends lockdown message to children from North Pole with help from local Lions

PUBLISHED: 11:10 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:10 15 May 2020

Wisbech Lions helped Santa send a message to children across Cambridgeshire amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Facebook/Wisbech Lions Club

Wisbech Lions helped Santa send a message to children across Cambridgeshire amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Facebook/Wisbech Lions Club

Facebook/Wisbech Lions Club

Santa Claus has sent a message to children across Cambridgeshire straight from the North Pole thanks to the Wisbech Lions Club.

Father Christmas broadcasted a lockdown video from his home for young people across the Fens reminding them to be good during the coronavirus pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

In the two-minute video he thanks his “friends” the Lions before announcing a competition for children to paint or draw what they can or would like to see from their window.

Santa said: “I’m being good, I’m keeping well away from my elves during this nasty virus, but let’s hope everything goes back to normal and we have a good Christmas.

Wisbech Lions helped Santa send a message to children across Cambridgeshire amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Facebook/Wisbech Lions Club Wisbech Lions helped Santa send a message to children across Cambridgeshire amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Facebook/Wisbech Lions Club

“I was just looking through my naughty and nice list and I noticed that the naughty list is getting longer; maybe this is because you’re getting a bit bored during this awful virus.”

Mr Christmas reminded children to do more nice things during lockdown, such as tidying their toys and helping parents or carers around the house.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Victim named as two accused of murder appear via video-link in court

Two men from Milner Road, Wisbech, have been charged with murder following the discovery of a man's body in Sandall Road, Wisbech, in the early hours of Saturday. Police raided the property in Milner Road shortly after the man's body was discovered. Picture: Terry Harris/Supplied

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Teenagers from Wisbech face charges following day trip to Hunstanton

Two Wisbech teenagers have been charged following an incident involving a police officer in Beach Terrace Road, Hunstanton. Picture; GOOGLE

Family of Mindaugas Arlauskas pay tribute to ‘beloved son’ amid murder investigation

Mindaugas Arlauskas (pictured) was found outside an industrial unit in Sandall Road, Wisbech on Saturday, May 9. Picture: Supplied/Family

Town to elect a new mayor on Monday - here’s how they will do it

The Angel Inn, Wisbech, where publican Cllr Aigars Balsevics is to become mayor of Wisbech.

Most Read

Victim named as two accused of murder appear via video-link in court

Two men from Milner Road, Wisbech, have been charged with murder following the discovery of a man's body in Sandall Road, Wisbech, in the early hours of Saturday. Police raided the property in Milner Road shortly after the man's body was discovered. Picture: Terry Harris/Supplied

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Teenagers from Wisbech face charges following day trip to Hunstanton

Two Wisbech teenagers have been charged following an incident involving a police officer in Beach Terrace Road, Hunstanton. Picture; GOOGLE

Family of Mindaugas Arlauskas pay tribute to ‘beloved son’ amid murder investigation

Mindaugas Arlauskas (pictured) was found outside an industrial unit in Sandall Road, Wisbech on Saturday, May 9. Picture: Supplied/Family

Town to elect a new mayor on Monday - here’s how they will do it

The Angel Inn, Wisbech, where publican Cllr Aigars Balsevics is to become mayor of Wisbech.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Santa sends lockdown message to children from North Pole with help from local Lions

Wisbech Lions helped Santa send a message to children across Cambridgeshire amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Facebook/Wisbech Lions Club

Sports clubs receive generous donation thanks to Mick George fund

Wisbech St Mary FC and Whittlesey Cricket Club have received donations to help improve facilities as part of the Mick George Sports Fund. Picture: IAN CARTER

Range Rover driver who took bend on wrong side of road and caused fatal collision jailed for more than four years

Vytautas Kiminius, 35, was driving a Range Rover when he killed 46-year-old Rachel Radwell of Crane Avenue, Yaxley, just after 2am on November 12, 2018, on the B1095, Ramsey Road, Peterborough.

Watch the moment Fenland police deliver special birthday surprise for six-year-old Lexie

Lexie received a visit from Fen Cops on Wednesday, May 13 on her sixth birthday. Picture: Facebook/FenCops

Family of Mindaugas Arlauskas pay tribute to ‘beloved son’ amid murder investigation

Mindaugas Arlauskas (pictured) was found outside an industrial unit in Sandall Road, Wisbech on Saturday, May 9. Picture: Supplied/Family
Drive 24