Santa sends lockdown message to children from North Pole with help from local Lions

Wisbech Lions helped Santa send a message to children across Cambridgeshire amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Facebook/Wisbech Lions Club Facebook/Wisbech Lions Club

Santa Claus has sent a message to children across Cambridgeshire straight from the North Pole thanks to the Wisbech Lions Club.

Father Christmas broadcasted a lockdown video from his home for young people across the Fens reminding them to be good during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the two-minute video he thanks his “friends” the Lions before announcing a competition for children to paint or draw what they can or would like to see from their window.

Santa said: “I’m being good, I’m keeping well away from my elves during this nasty virus, but let’s hope everything goes back to normal and we have a good Christmas.

“I was just looking through my naughty and nice list and I noticed that the naughty list is getting longer; maybe this is because you’re getting a bit bored during this awful virus.”

Mr Christmas reminded children to do more nice things during lockdown, such as tidying their toys and helping parents or carers around the house.