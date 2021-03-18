Thick black smoke fills the air as rubbish and tyres go up in flames
Thick black smoke filled the sky and could be seen across Wisbech after tyres and rubbish went up in flames in an accidental blaze.
Firefighters were called to Sandyland in the Fenland town at around 6pm on Wednesday (March 17) with reports of a large blaze.
Pictures quickly circulated on social media after black smoke was seen next to the Aldi supermarket – with some suggesting the fire began in the morning.
Online reports suggest the blaze began earlier in the day in a safe and controlled environment before the fire spread – these reports are unconfirmed.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On Wednesday at 6.15pm, one crew from Wisbech was called to reports of a fire on Sandyland, Wisbech.
“Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish rubbish and tyres that were alight.
“The crew returned to their station by 7.15pm. The area was reinspected the following morning.
“The cause of the fire was accidental.”