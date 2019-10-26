Advanced search

Latest The New European

Double Paralympian Sam Ruddock to launch challenge at Wisbech school

26 October, 2019 - 10:00
Double Paralympian Sam Ruddock will attend a Wisbech primary school to encourage children to jog for 15 minutes everyday. Picture: SAM RUDDOCK FACEBOOK

Double Paralympian Sam Ruddock will attend a Wisbech primary school to encourage children to jog for 15 minutes everyday. Picture: SAM RUDDOCK FACEBOOK

Archant

Double Paralympian Sam Ruddock will attend a Wisbech school to encourage children to jog for 15 minutes everyday.

The sporting star will launch The Daily Mile challenge at Nene Ramnoth Primary School on Monday November 4.

The school introduced The Daily Mile this term after taking part in the countywide 10,000 Daily Mile Challenge in support of Global Running Day in June.

Sam is currently training as a sprint cyclist for selection to the C1 classification in the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.

He started his career as a sprinter in the 2012 Paralympics before moving to representing GB in the shot put in the 2016 Paralympics.

You may also want to watch:

North East Cambridgeshire MP Stephen Barclay, has also supported the initiative.

He said: "It's important to spark healthy long-term habits from a young age and I have no doubt Sam's visit will inspire the children to lead an active, healthy and happy lifestyle."

The Daily Mile, founded in 2012 by Scottish headteacher Elaine Wyllie, sees children jog or run at their own pace for 15 minutes daily.

Its strength is the simplicity of the initiative, with children going straight from the classroom to the playground or field.

Since January the number of schools taking up The Daily Mile has more than doubled.

Most Read

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

Wisbech mother’s hope to crowd fund her late daughter’s headstone – seven years after her ‘princess’ passed away in hospital

Wisbech mum Sadie Nadine (pictured) is trying to raise cash to fund her late daughter�s headstone, seven years after she lost her �princess�. Picture: Supplied/Family

Newly-wed Wisbech couple receive signed letter from West Ham United FC ahead of their big wedding day

Freddy and Tanya Guiver (pictured) received a signed congratulations letter from all at West Ham United FC before their big wedding day on Saturday, October 19. Picture: Supplied/Freddy Guiver

Giant tractor made from straw bales wins Fen farmer £1,000 for charity by winning Weetabix ‘wheat art’ competition

Martin Stuffins, farm operations manager from Thorney, Cambridgeshire, with the massive tractor made from straw bales that won a wheat art exhibition run by Weetabix. Picture: Supplied/Weetabix

Urgent appeal to trace ‘high-risk’ missing 16-year-old Chloe Colton who police say could be in Wisbech

Missing 16-year-old Chloe Colton from Northampton (pictured) could be in Wisbech, say police. Picture: Supplied/Northants Police

Most Read

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

Wisbech mother’s hope to crowd fund her late daughter’s headstone – seven years after her ‘princess’ passed away in hospital

Wisbech mum Sadie Nadine (pictured) is trying to raise cash to fund her late daughter�s headstone, seven years after she lost her �princess�. Picture: Supplied/Family

Newly-wed Wisbech couple receive signed letter from West Ham United FC ahead of their big wedding day

Freddy and Tanya Guiver (pictured) received a signed congratulations letter from all at West Ham United FC before their big wedding day on Saturday, October 19. Picture: Supplied/Freddy Guiver

Giant tractor made from straw bales wins Fen farmer £1,000 for charity by winning Weetabix ‘wheat art’ competition

Martin Stuffins, farm operations manager from Thorney, Cambridgeshire, with the massive tractor made from straw bales that won a wheat art exhibition run by Weetabix. Picture: Supplied/Weetabix

Urgent appeal to trace ‘high-risk’ missing 16-year-old Chloe Colton who police say could be in Wisbech

Missing 16-year-old Chloe Colton from Northampton (pictured) could be in Wisbech, say police. Picture: Supplied/Northants Police

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Double Paralympian Sam Ruddock to launch challenge at Wisbech school

Double Paralympian Sam Ruddock will attend a Wisbech primary school to encourage children to jog for 15 minutes everyday. Picture: SAM RUDDOCK FACEBOOK

Meet the Fenland nominees up in this year’s Living Sport awards

Three nominees for categories in the Living Sport Sports Awards 2019 are from the Fens � here�s who they are. Picture: File/ARCHANT

Kitten attacked by Wisbech man - given suspended sentence for the offence - makes a full recovery says RSPCA

Blunt force used on Lola the kitten and one of the photos shown to the court when James Callaby appeared before magistrates accused of attacking it. Picture; RSPCA

Simply The Best Tina Turner tribute is coming to rock Key Theatre

Come shake a tail feather with the UK’s favourite Tina Turner spectacular…. aka Justine Riddoch and her talented cast when they bring Totally Tina to the Key Theatre in Peterborough on Saturday November 2.

REVIEW: The Highwayman Cookhouse and Pub offers delicious food and a play area to keep children entertained

REVIEW: The Highwayman Cookhouse and Pub offers delicious food and a play area to keep children entertained. Picture. CANDICE SCHUSTER.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists