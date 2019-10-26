Double Paralympian Sam Ruddock to launch challenge at Wisbech school

Double Paralympian Sam Ruddock will attend a Wisbech school to encourage children to jog for 15 minutes everyday.

The sporting star will launch The Daily Mile challenge at Nene Ramnoth Primary School on Monday November 4.

The school introduced The Daily Mile this term after taking part in the countywide 10,000 Daily Mile Challenge in support of Global Running Day in June.

Sam is currently training as a sprint cyclist for selection to the C1 classification in the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.

He started his career as a sprinter in the 2012 Paralympics before moving to representing GB in the shot put in the 2016 Paralympics.

North East Cambridgeshire MP Stephen Barclay, has also supported the initiative.

He said: "It's important to spark healthy long-term habits from a young age and I have no doubt Sam's visit will inspire the children to lead an active, healthy and happy lifestyle."

The Daily Mile, founded in 2012 by Scottish headteacher Elaine Wyllie, sees children jog or run at their own pace for 15 minutes daily.

Its strength is the simplicity of the initiative, with children going straight from the classroom to the playground or field.

Since January the number of schools taking up The Daily Mile has more than doubled.