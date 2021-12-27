It has provided help and support for 150 years – and in Wisbech the Salvation Army has once again played a vital role in helping those in need at Christmas.

Last month it stepped up to the mark to ensure a hot food service for the homeless and vulnerable continued.

The Salvation Army, Wisbech, making a difference at Christmas. - Credit: Salvation Army

And on the eve of Christmas, it finished packing and distributing Christmas hampers to those most in need.

"Today was distribution day at The Salvation Army, and we have been blessed to have given out 114 Christmas Hampers this year,” said a spokesperson.

Each hamper contained non-perishables, fresh meat & vegetables and an abundance of toys.

“We wish to thank you as the public for supporting this ministry which makes such a huge difference to so many families - we couldn’t have done it without you,” said the spokesperson.

“Our thanks also go to the local businesses, schools and supermarkets for their patronage and donations.

“And we thank the volunteers for all their hard work and dedication, and to the children's centre for their partnership and the means of connecting with local families.

“Though the season has been busy, it has been an overwhelmingly blessed one, and we are thrilled to be able to meet the need of the community as best we can and serve in His name.”

Among many stores to have supported them is Morrisons who earlier in the month “joined us tonight in our outreach to the homeless and vulnerable, and they came baring gifts

“As well as kindly volunteering to cook and serve the meals, they also provided goodie bags full of food and supplies to take away - which were very well received.”

Last month the Salvation Army has stepped in to continue with volunteers to provide hot meals for the homeless and needy.

Wisbech corps officer Liam Beattie says the church will do “everything in our power” to help better the lives of homeless and vulnerable people.

The Salvation Army made the commitment after it relaunched the hot meal service.

“The reason for this is we wanted to continue with the project,” said Mr Beattie.

“We want to try and meet the needs of the community, and for us, this is vitally important.”