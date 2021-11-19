Church leader Liam Beattie (second from left) with volunteers at the Salvation Army's Wisbech branch have launched a hot meal provision service for homeless and vulnerable people. - Credit: Facebook/Salvation Army Wisbech

A church leader said he and volunteers will do “everything in our power” to help better the lives of homeless and vulnerable people living in the Fens.

The Salvation Army branch in Wisbech has made the commitment after it launched the return of its hot meal service last week.

“The reason for this is we wanted to continue with the project,” said Liam Beattie, church leader and corps officer at the Salvation Army’s Wisbech centre.

“We want to try and meet the needs of the community, and for us, this is vitally important.”

In March, the Salvation Army began a partnership with 50/50 Vision led by Simon ‘Spike’ Crowson to provide hot meals and other support to homeless people and rough sleepers.

But the centre decided to continue the project over two weeks after Spike announced he was stepping away from 50/50 Vision last month.

Simon 'Spike' Crowson (left), who has stepped away from 50/50 Vision, approached Adrian Casey (right), ex-corps assistant at Wisbech's Salvation Army branch, about setting up a joint venture to help homeless people and rough sleepers in the town. - Credit: Facebook/5050 Vision

“We acknowledge what Spike has put into this and we are very thankful for the work he has done,” Liam said.

“We wanted this to continue and so we made it our mission.”

Around nine volunteers help out at the Salvation Army two nights a week, serving hot meals as well as fruit for those that drop by the centre on John Thompson Road.

Liam is planning to have monthly reviews of the service as he hopes to grow its popularity within the town and surrounding areas.

Hot meals as well as fruit will be served to homeless and vulnerable people through the Salvation Army's project in Wisbech. - Credit: Facebook/Salvation Army Wisbech

“It has been crucial to keep the team together,” he said.

“We want to make homeless people a permanent outreach for us, but we have to see what’s realistic as if it’s not, it won’t happen.

“The long-term aim is we want to help our clients move on with their lives and move onto those better lives.”

Liam is hoping to get Fenland District Council and charity Change Grow Live, which provides an alcohol and rehabilitation service, on board with the project.

With this partnership, he believes the Salvation Army can act as “a pillar for the community.

“We want to be that source of support for homeless and vulnerable people,” he added.

“We will do everything in our power to better their lives. If we are sustainable in our outreach, I think we can be successful.”