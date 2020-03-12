Hair salon removes books and magazines amid coronavirus pandemic to 'keep our staff and clients as safe as we can'

The Retreat Hairdressing salon in Wisbech has removed magazines and books from the waiting area amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

A Fenland hair salon has decided to remove books and magazines from their waiting area due to the current coronavirus pandemic in a bid to keep staff and clients safe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Retreat Hairdressing waiting area. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT The Retreat Hairdressing waiting area. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The Retreat in Wisbech has taken away all reading material but encourage clients to bring their own or use their free Wi-Fi to read online.

In a statement from one of the salon's owners, they say the removal is 'due to the recent virus outbreak' and is to 'keep our staff and clients as safe as we can'.

Marie Faulkner, salon co-owner, said: 'To all our lovely clients. We are so sorry, but we have taken away our books and magazines. This is due to the recent virus outbreak.

'We want to ensure clients we are taking their health seriously. All staff have been given hand sanitizer to use continuously and we are regularly sterilising door handles, chairs etc.

'We are continuously looking into ways to keep our staff and clients as safe as we can. Please feel free to bring in your own reading materials, of course we have Wi-Fi to use.

'Your health and wellbeing is our main concern.'