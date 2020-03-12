Advanced search

Hair salon removes books and magazines amid coronavirus pandemic to 'keep our staff and clients as safe as we can'

PUBLISHED: 11:12 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:22 12 March 2020

The Retreat Hairdressing salon in Wisbech has removed magazines and books from the waiting area amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The Retreat Hairdressing salon in Wisbech has removed magazines and books from the waiting area amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

A Fenland hair salon has decided to remove books and magazines from their waiting area due to the current coronavirus pandemic in a bid to keep staff and clients safe.

The Retreat Hairdressing waiting area. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe Retreat Hairdressing waiting area. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The Retreat in Wisbech has taken away all reading material but encourage clients to bring their own or use their free Wi-Fi to read online.

In a statement from one of the salon's owners, they say the removal is 'due to the recent virus outbreak' and is to 'keep our staff and clients as safe as we can'.

Marie Faulkner, salon co-owner, said: 'To all our lovely clients. We are so sorry, but we have taken away our books and magazines. This is due to the recent virus outbreak.

'We want to ensure clients we are taking their health seriously. All staff have been given hand sanitizer to use continuously and we are regularly sterilising door handles, chairs etc.

'We are continuously looking into ways to keep our staff and clients as safe as we can. Please feel free to bring in your own reading materials, of course we have Wi-Fi to use.

'Your health and wellbeing is our main concern.'

Most Read

‘It is nothing to do with illness, or aliens!’ - Wisbech homeowner explains reasons for sealed-off home after coronavirus scare

The scene on Bowthorpe Road, Wisbech which one reader believed was an isolation area for the coronavirus. It later turned out to be an asbestos removal company carrying out works at a woman�s home she wished to sell. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

First coronavirus case reported in Cambridgeshire - in Fenland the council details how risks are being minimised

Coronavirus isolation pod at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Protestors turn out for second time in a month to oppose energy from waste incinerator in Wisbech

Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

That’s a wrap! Police arrest boy, 15, after finding him in possession of a large quantity of drugs and cash

Police seized all these items, including cash and drugs, from a 15-year-old boy in Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/FenCops

Woman, 48, who stole cash from cancer charity collection box and robbed charity shop during Christmas holidays jailed

Teresa Gaskin (inset) stole cash from a cancer charity collection box and robbed a charity shop in a Christmas crime spree. Picture: Cambs Cops

Most Read

‘It is nothing to do with illness, or aliens!’ - Wisbech homeowner explains reasons for sealed-off home after coronavirus scare

The scene on Bowthorpe Road, Wisbech which one reader believed was an isolation area for the coronavirus. It later turned out to be an asbestos removal company carrying out works at a woman�s home she wished to sell. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

First coronavirus case reported in Cambridgeshire - in Fenland the council details how risks are being minimised

Coronavirus isolation pod at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Protestors turn out for second time in a month to oppose energy from waste incinerator in Wisbech

Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

That’s a wrap! Police arrest boy, 15, after finding him in possession of a large quantity of drugs and cash

Police seized all these items, including cash and drugs, from a 15-year-old boy in Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/FenCops

Woman, 48, who stole cash from cancer charity collection box and robbed charity shop during Christmas holidays jailed

Teresa Gaskin (inset) stole cash from a cancer charity collection box and robbed a charity shop in a Christmas crime spree. Picture: Cambs Cops

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Six week closure of Octavia Hill’s Birthplace Museum, Wisbech, as ‘precautionary measure’ against coronavirus

Octavia Hill Birthplace House & Museum is to close for six wek as a 'precautionary measure' because of the coronavirus outbreak. The museum insists it is only precautionary. Picture; ARCHANT

Hair salon removes books and magazines amid coronavirus pandemic to ‘keep our staff and clients as safe as we can’

The Retreat Hairdressing salon in Wisbech has removed magazines and books from the waiting area amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

‘Likely positive’ case of coronavirus identified at Addenbrooke’s Hospital

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge has confirmed that a patient has tested positive for Coronavirus.

That’s a wrap! Police arrest boy, 15, after finding him in possession of a large quantity of drugs and cash

Police seized all these items, including cash and drugs, from a 15-year-old boy in Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/FenCops

Students step into the world of virtual reality

Students at Meadowgate Academy in Wisbech step into the world of virtual reality thanks to local company Tin Fish Creative. Picture: EMMA BIRD
Drive 24