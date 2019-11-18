Staff and students at College of West Anglia raise more than £400 for BBC Children in Need inside their salon

College staff and students raised more than £400 for BBC Children in Need at their hair and beauty salon.

The College of West Anglia in Wisbech offered a morning of 30-minute treatments, which included pedicures, manicures, shampoos and blow drys.

Other activities saw animal care students dress as giant Pikachu, a flamingo and Super Mario as well as a fundraising volleyball game.

A college spokesman said: "We're overwhelmed with the response we had to doing our pamper day as a fundraiser and would like to say a huge thank you to all those who took part.

"It was great fun supporting BBC Children in Need and to know that we've raised money for a great cause is a fantastic feeling."

The money raised will go on to help transform the lives of disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

BBC Children in Need have asked the nation to Get Together and fundraise to help make a positive impact on the lives of disadvantaged children.

