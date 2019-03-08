Sadie Nadine finally able to put her Princess Scarlett to rest thanks to generous offer from Norfolk stonemasons

Wisbech mum Sadie Nadine (pictured) can finally put her late daughter Scarlett to rest thanks to a generous Norfolk stonemason. Picture: Supplied/Sadie Nadine Supplied

A Wisbech mum who has been trying to crowd fund a headstone for her late daughter has received a generous offer from two Norfolk companies.

Sadie Nadine created a GoFundMe page in a bid to raise £1,500 to pay for a gravestone for her baby, Scarlett, who passed away seven years ago.

This newspaper released a plea last week in an attempt to help Sadie raise enough funds for the stone. Local radio station KLFM also joined in to try and help.

Since the pleas were released online and over the radio, a generous Norfolk stonemason has agreed to create Scarlett's headstone free of charge.

Debbie Stewart of AJ Coggles Family Funeral Directors in Downham Market saw the story and got straight on the phone to A F Holmans stonemasons.

Holmans immediately agreed to create the stone and AJ Coggles have agreed to cover all fitting and fixing costs needed for the headstone.

Ms Stewart said: "My contact at Holman's is one of the owners Keith Blake and it was Keith that agreed to help me without any hesitation at all.

"The world we live in today seems to be inundated with greed and people being unkind to people and I just do not understand why.

"My motto is if you think you can, you can so I did. If any of us are in positions where we can help another person then I truly believe we should do it.

"I am delighted that myself, A J Coggles and A F Holman are able to finally give the little girl a headstone."

Sadie said she is "shocked, speechless and over the moon" after the news and that she "cant believe this is happening to be honest".

Debbie is meeting Sadie this week at the Downham Market office to design and plan the stone before sending it off for production.

She added: "If these acts of kindness makes the difference to peoples lives then we have done our job."

Ms Nadine was just 17-years-old when she found out her daughter suffered a hole in her heart and if she was born on time, she would only live up to 10-years-old.

In 2012 she gave birth, spending just two hours in her mother's arms before Scarlett passed away.

Ms Nadine said: "When I found out I was pregnant, I was petrified and scared, didn't know what to do with myself.

"So I built up the courage to tell my mum and dad, I went home and explained the situation they were upset but happy to support me with what ever my decision was.

She added: "The 12 week scan came along and was all good news; my baby was looking healthy and growing well.

Doctors informed Sadie that they was a major problem with her daughter's heart and rushed her to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

Sadie added: "Doctors scanned me and looked at my princess; they eventually explained my daughter had a hole in the middle of her heart."

"I was speechless and didn't know what to say. They said I had two options, one was to keep my baby and have an early birth," she added.

The operation would mean Sadie's baby would have a 50/50 survival chance and, if successful, Scarlett would only live to aged 10.

Sadie said: "Option two meant I could have an early birth and lay my baby to rest so she wouldn't be put through all this pain at seconds old.

"It was the hardest thing to do in my life, but I chose to lay my baby to rest, so I was admitted to hospital on Friday, July 13 2012 at 10am to be induced at 26 weeks pregnant.

"My daughter was gasping for air and moving her little fingers and toes, she unfortunately passed away in my arms two hours after birth.

"I was holding my daughter so tight and didn't want to let go, I named my little girl Scarlet Nadine, and had an amazing send off for her."