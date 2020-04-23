Advanced search

Crafty dad and daughter turn old rusty gas bottle into Minion to raise charity cash

PUBLISHED: 16:33 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 23 April 2020

Scott Hudson and his daughter Shanice turned an old rusty gas bottle into a vibrant Minion and plan to sell it for charity cash. Picture: Supplied/Scott Hudson

Scott Hudson and his daughter Shanice turned an old rusty gas bottle into a vibrant Minion and plan to sell it for charity cash. Picture: Supplied/Scott Hudson

Supplied/Scott Hudson

A creative father and daughter from the Fens have turned an old rusty gas bottle into a bright Minion in a bid to raise money for charity.

Scott Hudson and his daughter Shanice turned an old rusty gas bottle into a vibrant Minion and plan to sell it for charity cash. Picture: Supplied/Scott Hudson Scott Hudson and his daughter Shanice turned an old rusty gas bottle into a vibrant Minion and plan to sell it for charity cash. Picture: Supplied/Scott Hudson

What started out as just a bit of fun to make the postman laugh, is now being used to raise some cash for the children’s ward at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

Scott Hudson from Emneth was browsing the internet when he came across other photos of up-cycled gas bottles and decided he would start the project.

Scott Hudson and his daughter Shanice turned an old rusty gas bottle into a vibrant Minion and plan to sell it for charity cash. Picture: Supplied/Scott Hudson Scott Hudson and his daughter Shanice turned an old rusty gas bottle into a vibrant Minion and plan to sell it for charity cash. Picture: Supplied/Scott Hudson

With the help of his 12-year-old daughter, Shanice, after Scott had used an angle grinder and wire brush remove the rust, the two got started on the painting.

Scott said: “I just saw it online; people were making different things out of gas bottles so I thought I would give it a go as my daughter likes Minions and has learning difficulties.

Scott Hudson and his daughter Shanice turned an old rusty gas bottle into a vibrant Minion and plan to sell it for charity cash. Picture: Supplied/Scott Hudson Scott Hudson and his daughter Shanice turned an old rusty gas bottle into a vibrant Minion and plan to sell it for charity cash. Picture: Supplied/Scott Hudson

“We mainly rely on the postman for deliveries, so I made something with my daughter for the postman to make him laugh.”

After posting pictures online, Scott and Shanice received an amazing response with dozens asking how they did it and praising their handy work.

Scott Hudson and his daughter Shanice turned an old rusty gas bottle into a vibrant Minion and plan to sell it for charity cash. Picture: Supplied/Scott Hudson Scott Hudson and his daughter Shanice turned an old rusty gas bottle into a vibrant Minion and plan to sell it for charity cash. Picture: Supplied/Scott Hudson

Scott added: “Now we are offering it to charity as we have had such good fun making it, we are going make another one.

“It took us a day to make it and put the first lot of paint on and we are now on the second day of just finishing it off.”

Scott Hudson and his daughter Shanice turned an old rusty gas bottle into a vibrant Minion and plan to sell it for charity cash. Picture: Supplied/Scott Hudson Scott Hudson and his daughter Shanice turned an old rusty gas bottle into a vibrant Minion and plan to sell it for charity cash. Picture: Supplied/Scott Hudson

Speaking of how Scott managed to remove all the old rust from the gas bottle, he said: “I used an angle grinder and wire brush, there was a lot of dust and mess.

They are still unsure of how they will raise the cash, whether it be through a raffle or sale, but Scott will be posting updates via social media.

Scott Hudson and his daughter Shanice turned an old rusty gas bottle into a vibrant Minion and plan to sell it for charity cash. Picture: Supplied/Scott Hudson Scott Hudson and his daughter Shanice turned an old rusty gas bottle into a vibrant Minion and plan to sell it for charity cash. Picture: Supplied/Scott Hudson

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Tributes pour in for ‘fantastic servant’ to Wisbech Town Football Club after battle with coronavirus

Anthony Gower has died at the age of 77 following a battle with coronavirus. Here he is pictured after a club presentation evening in 2016. Picture: SPENCER LARHAM

Romanian health workers holding Easter celebration fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions

A group of friends who live in Pratt Street, Soham, flouted coronavirus lockdown rules by putting up a “huge gazebo” and holding a garden party to celebrate Easter - before incriminating themselves by tagging each other in photos on Facebook. This picture was uploaded by one of the guests on social media. Picture: FACEBOOK

Bank forced shut until next month after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Lloyds Bank in Wisbech has been closed until May after an employee was diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps

Man who overturned car faces drink driving and five other charges

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing his car in Lynn Road, Wisbech, today (Sunday). No other vehicle was involved. Picture; FEN COPS

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Most Read

Tributes pour in for ‘fantastic servant’ to Wisbech Town Football Club after battle with coronavirus

Anthony Gower has died at the age of 77 following a battle with coronavirus. Here he is pictured after a club presentation evening in 2016. Picture: SPENCER LARHAM

Romanian health workers holding Easter celebration fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions

A group of friends who live in Pratt Street, Soham, flouted coronavirus lockdown rules by putting up a “huge gazebo” and holding a garden party to celebrate Easter - before incriminating themselves by tagging each other in photos on Facebook. This picture was uploaded by one of the guests on social media. Picture: FACEBOOK

Bank forced shut until next month after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Lloyds Bank in Wisbech has been closed until May after an employee was diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps

Man who overturned car faces drink driving and five other charges

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing his car in Lynn Road, Wisbech, today (Sunday). No other vehicle was involved. Picture; FEN COPS

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Man dies after crash in King’s Lynn

The crash happened on the A149 near the Southgates roundabout in King's Lynn Picture: Google

Crafty dad and daughter turn old rusty gas bottle into Minion to raise charity cash

Scott Hudson and his daughter Shanice turned an old rusty gas bottle into a vibrant Minion and plan to sell it for charity cash. Picture: Supplied/Scott Hudson

Editor’s Letter: We’re always here for you… now please help support our journalism

This is why we're asking for your support to build a sustainable future for the Wisbech Standard. Editor John Elworthy is pictured.

Pupils share their feelings for teachers with surprise coronavirus lockdown video

Pupils at Wisbech St Mary CoE Academy shared their feelings for teachers in a surprise video. Pictures: FACEBOOK/M.D KNIGHT PHOTOGRAPHY

Left in agony, those in Cambridgeshire in need of urgent dental treatment but who do they turn to?

What happens if you need emergency dental treatment in Cambridgeshire? That's the question we are asking, Picture': Pixabay/Joseph Shohmelian
Drive 24