Crafty dad and daughter turn old rusty gas bottle into Minion to raise charity cash

Scott Hudson and his daughter Shanice turned an old rusty gas bottle into a vibrant Minion and plan to sell it for charity cash. Picture: Supplied/Scott Hudson Supplied/Scott Hudson

A creative father and daughter from the Fens have turned an old rusty gas bottle into a bright Minion in a bid to raise money for charity.

What started out as just a bit of fun to make the postman laugh, is now being used to raise some cash for the children’s ward at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

Scott Hudson from Emneth was browsing the internet when he came across other photos of up-cycled gas bottles and decided he would start the project.

With the help of his 12-year-old daughter, Shanice, after Scott had used an angle grinder and wire brush remove the rust, the two got started on the painting.

Scott said: “I just saw it online; people were making different things out of gas bottles so I thought I would give it a go as my daughter likes Minions and has learning difficulties.

“We mainly rely on the postman for deliveries, so I made something with my daughter for the postman to make him laugh.”

After posting pictures online, Scott and Shanice received an amazing response with dozens asking how they did it and praising their handy work.

Scott added: “Now we are offering it to charity as we have had such good fun making it, we are going make another one.

“It took us a day to make it and put the first lot of paint on and we are now on the second day of just finishing it off.”

Speaking of how Scott managed to remove all the old rust from the gas bottle, he said: “I used an angle grinder and wire brush, there was a lot of dust and mess.

They are still unsure of how they will raise the cash, whether it be through a raffle or sale, but Scott will be posting updates via social media.

