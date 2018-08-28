Rural crime Cambridgeshire cops reveal their daily battle with suspected hare courses in the region

Cambridgeshire Police officers responsible for fighting rural crime have revealed that the crime tally is “growing by the day”.

Cops seized five vehicles on Thursday, January 3, adding to the total, now making it 26 – an increase of nine in just three weeks.

Officers also issued five dispersals to suspected hare coursers in our region’s fields on Thursday – making the total 45 since October 2018.

A spokesman for the Rural Crime Action Team said: “It has been a busy day for us today. Our tally chart, named Board of Justice, grows by the day.”

The coursing season begins in October when the fields have been harvested and ploughed, making them the perfect ground for the illegal blood sport.

Hare coursing, illegal under the Hunting Act 2004, causes damage to crops, harms animal welfare and threatens the rural community.

So far, four have been arrested, 19 have been reported, 11 dogs have been recovered, two caravans seized and 14 vehicles have been DVLA seized.