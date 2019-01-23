Advanced search

Police use ‘tactical contact’ to stop 4x4 driving in Fenland field

23 January, 2019 - 16:00
The Rural Crime Action Team attended two similar incidents in less than a week – Oone is Isleham (pictured) and the other in Christchurch. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS





A police chase ended in a Fenland field today after rural crime officers used “tactical contact” on a 4x4 this morning.



A Mazda was involved in the pursuit, on Wednesday, January 23, which took officers off road – the driver was arrested after police conducted the stop “in a safe and controlled manner”.

Police say offences of dangerous driving, criminal damage and other driving offences are being considered – the vehicle was seized.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “At about 12.40pm today officers from our Rural Crime Action Team responded to reports of suspicious activity near Isleham.



“A vehicle failed to stop and was pursued by officers, including through two fields.

“A 31-year-old man from Guildford was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and failing to stop.

“He remains in custody at Parkside Police Station in Cambridge.”



The chase comes after four men were escorted out of the county by The Rural Crime Action Team on Saturday, January 19.

They were all detained in Christchurch after they crashed their Subaru 4x4 into a ditch when attempting to escape from police officers.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said on Saturday: “We eventually cornered the four suspects and detained them. They were all reported and dispersed from the county.”

