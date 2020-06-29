Dawn does double duathlon to raise awareness for Batten Disease charity

Three Counties Running Club member Dawn Ball completed a double duathlon to raise awareness for the Batten Disease Family Association. Pictures: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Archant

When Three Counties Running Club members (TCRC) take on a challenge, it’s never going to be easy.

Dawn Ball took on a double duathlon to raise awareness for the Batten Disease Family Association on Saturday, June 27, the second club member to support to do so.

After an initial 10k run, 40k bike ride and a 5k run, Dawn decided to repeat the feat to draw attention to the impact of the Batten Disease on the lives of Sarah Dodkin and her family, husband Ben and their three boys Finley (9), Arthur (7) and Harrison (4).

The life-limiting and degenerative neurological disease is extremely rare, with the strand CLN3 affecting only 30 children in the UK, but Finlay and Harrison suffer from it and will lose their sight, memory and physical abilities.

The BDFA offers vital support to families, but desperately needs support and the Pedal4memories fundraising drive devised by the Dodkins is working to raise money to help fulfil the boys’ wish lists, while supporting other families devastated by the cruel disease.

Despite changeable weather throughout the day, Dawn set off from Wisbech Park for her first 10k run, and was supported by TCRC members, friends and family who continued to cheer her on, run or cycle with her.

Children were also able to join in during the last 5k at Wisbech Park, including Dawn’s daughter Casey, Thomas and Ruby Baxter, Finlay, Arthur and Harrison Dodkin along with their dad.

Dawn said: “I would like to thank all those who have supported me whether it was running, cycling or cheering throughout the day you made such a difference.

“How so many had taken the time to do this goes to show the community we live in is just amazing when so many want to help just out the kindness of their hearts.”

She added: “I would like to say a special thank you to Amy Baxter and Keith White for supporting me on both the cycle sections; Lorraine Parker for supporting me on all the run sections whether it be by running or as bike support, and Steve Rhodes and Gary Ingrey for participating in two stages.

“Thank you to Debbie Agger, Vicki Drake, Jodie Lee, Alice Ingman, Tracy Pratt, Donna Johnson, Eve-Ska, Victoria May and Sandra Rhodes who either ran or cycled with me.”

Three TCRC members took part in the virtual Manea Gala ‘beat the tractor’ 5k at the weekend, as they tried to beat three tractors that started at different times to the finish line, and each participant donated £5 towards chosen charity the Addenbrooke’s Liver Transplant Association.

Sarah Clark, Maisie and Sarah-jane Macdonald took part in the event around Wisbech Park, where all three managed to beat the tractor, with Maisie, 14, finishing in a time of 26 minutes.

To donate, go to https://bit.ly/2NE7t75.

