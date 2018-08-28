Advanced search

Stunning photos taken by Wisbech woman show the Royal Family greeting guests at Sandringham

PUBLISHED: 10:17 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:40 28 December 2018

Hundreds of well-wishers braced the cold to see the Royal Family attend the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham. Picture: KIM TAYLOR

These stunning pictures taken by a woman from Wisbech show the Royal Family attending the Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

Kim Taylor, from Wisbech, eagerly awaited their arrival along with hundreds of other well-wishers who braced the cold.

The Royal Family greeted onlookers as they were handed bouquets of flowers and called out “Merry Christmas”.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles as they left the service on the Queen’s estate in Norfolk.

Prince Charles attended but the Duchess of Cornwall missed church due to a heavy cold.

The Duke of Edinburgh also stayed home.

Catherine and Meghan, who is pregnant with her and Prince Harry’s first child, walked side by side to church as they chatted together.

After the service, Meghan hugged one of her former Instagram followers, who she spotted in the crowd.

The son of the Princess Royal, Peter Phillips, arrived with his daughters Savannah and Isla, followed by Princess Beatrice and Peter’s wife Autumn Phillips.

