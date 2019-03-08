Advanced search

A right royal occasion at Fenland primary school

PUBLISHED: 12:30 09 March 2019

Staff and Year 1 children from the Anthony Curton Primary School in Walpole St Peter spent the day dressed up as royalty.

It was all part of their learning about King Harold, castles and lords and ladies.

They began the day with an assembly watched by their parents and carers. Later on, the children made their own banquet, then had fun castle-making, bread-making and designing their own stand-up knights, lords and ladies.

Sarah Marsh, higher level teaching assistant, said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed their day playing at being kings and queens. “They put on an assembly that morning for their parents, based on what they had learnt.”

