A right royal occasion at Fenland primary school

Staff and Year 1 children from the Anthony Curton Primary School in Walpole St Peter spent the day dressed up as royalty. Picture: JANE MURRAY. Archant

Staff and Year 1 children from the Anthony Curton Primary School in Walpole St Peter spent the day dressed up as royalty.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Staff and Year 1 children from the Anthony Curton Primary School in Walpole St Peter spent the day dressed up as royalty. Picture: JANE MURRAY. Staff and Year 1 children from the Anthony Curton Primary School in Walpole St Peter spent the day dressed up as royalty. Picture: JANE MURRAY.

It was all part of their learning about King Harold, castles and lords and ladies.

They began the day with an assembly watched by their parents and carers. Later on, the children made their own banquet, then had fun castle-making, bread-making and designing their own stand-up knights, lords and ladies.

Sarah Marsh, higher level teaching assistant, said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed their day playing at being kings and queens. “They put on an assembly that morning for their parents, based on what they had learnt.”