Daughter pays tribute to well-known ‘motorbike legend’ dad

Tributes have been paid to Roy Ogden from Wisbech who died on April 30. Picture: Supplied/Family Supplied/Family

The daughter of a late well-known ‘motorbike legend’ from the Fens has paid tribute to the “fabulous dad and grandad” following his death in April.

Co-founder of Fenland Motorcycle Training Roy Ogden died on Thursday, April 30 aged 69 and is said to be known by many in Wisbech and the surrounding areas.

His daughter Jess has released a tribute to the full-time HGV driver who could apparently name each and every highway across the UK.

She said: “He was a local motorbike legend, he used to own Fenland Motorcycle Training, so many people in Wisbech and surrounding areas will know dad.

“Dad was 69-years-old and was a fabulous dad and grandad.

“Dad started Fenland Motorcycle Training in the early 2000’s with his bestfriend Ralph, who sadly passed away a few years ago when dad then solely took over the bike yard.

“Dad was also a full time HGV driver. He drove all over the country and could tell you the name of each and every highway in the UK!

“Dad retired four years ago, he spent this time becoming a grandad to Freddie, and loved him dearly.

“He got to see Freddie grow up over the last 19 months and he would bring a huge smile to his face!”