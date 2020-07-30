Advanced search

Route 47 owners plea for return of ‘sentimental’ Harley Davidson picture

PUBLISHED: 16:27 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:32 30 July 2020

The owners of Route 47 in Thorney are hoping for the return of a sentimental Harley Davidson picture that has been stolen from the toilet hallway. Picture: ROUTE 47/FACEBOOK

The owners of Route 47 in Thorney are hoping for the return of a sentimental Harley Davidson picture that has been stolen from the toilet hallway. Picture: ROUTE 47/FACEBOOK

Archant

The owners of a Fenland restaurant are appealing for a Harley Davidson picture to be returned after they noticed it was missing from the toilet hallway.

The team that runs Route 47 American diner at Thorney have taken to social media to launch their appeal, adding “please return it and no questions will be asked.”

The full post on their Facebook page, what was written by Dan Smethurst, reads: “Some sad news to report this afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

“It seems that over the past few days someone has taken one of our Harley Davidson pictures that we had hung in the toilet hallway.

“This picture is not worth a great deal of money, it just has more sentimental value to me.

MORE: Shooters American Diner owner Dan Smethurst raises £200 for charity

“So, please, if you did take it, please return it and no questions will be asked.”

Mr Smethurst added: “It took us so long to get it just right. We are really gutted and it does make you think what is the point of even trying to make it nice?”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

HMRC finds £3 million of tobacco inside illegal factory

Tobacco worth £3 million and £12,000 in cash were seized in a raid at an illegal processing factory near Wisbech that was suspected to be under the control of an organised crime gang. Picture: HMRC

Two teenagers released on bail following Wisbech arson attack

Fire crews tackle a blaze at Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, Speculation among residents is that it was deliberate. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Police are ‘keeping an open mind’ as to whether two Wisbech incidents from this weekend are linked

Police were called to two incidents in Oil Mill Lane, in Wisbech, this weekend. Pictures: Google Street View

Do you recognise these men? CCTV images capture a group breaking into Ely House in Wisbech

Do you recognise any of these people? CCTV at Ely House in Wisbech captured the group breaking into the property at 4:30pm on Sunday July 26 2020. Pictures: Sidney Imafidon

‘We are not the police’ says councillor who will not challenge customers in his shop who are not wearing face coverings

Cllr Steve Tierney (RIGHT), who owns Madhouse comic shop in Alexandra Road, Wisbech, wiht MP Steve Barclay. Cllr Tierney says he will not challenge customers who are not wearing face coverings. Picture; ARCHANT

Most Read

HMRC finds £3 million of tobacco inside illegal factory

Tobacco worth £3 million and £12,000 in cash were seized in a raid at an illegal processing factory near Wisbech that was suspected to be under the control of an organised crime gang. Picture: HMRC

Two teenagers released on bail following Wisbech arson attack

Fire crews tackle a blaze at Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, Speculation among residents is that it was deliberate. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Police are ‘keeping an open mind’ as to whether two Wisbech incidents from this weekend are linked

Police were called to two incidents in Oil Mill Lane, in Wisbech, this weekend. Pictures: Google Street View

Do you recognise these men? CCTV images capture a group breaking into Ely House in Wisbech

Do you recognise any of these people? CCTV at Ely House in Wisbech captured the group breaking into the property at 4:30pm on Sunday July 26 2020. Pictures: Sidney Imafidon

‘We are not the police’ says councillor who will not challenge customers in his shop who are not wearing face coverings

Cllr Steve Tierney (RIGHT), who owns Madhouse comic shop in Alexandra Road, Wisbech, wiht MP Steve Barclay. Cllr Tierney says he will not challenge customers who are not wearing face coverings. Picture; ARCHANT

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Deaf man from the Fens becomes a social media hit with face coverings video

Godfrey Palmer wanted to show deaf people and those hard of hearing how to communicate with others whilst wearing a face covering, where his video on social media has since gone viral. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE DEAF ASSOCIATION

Route 47 owners plea for return of ‘sentimental’ Harley Davidson picture

The owners of Route 47 in Thorney are hoping for the return of a sentimental Harley Davidson picture that has been stolen from the toilet hallway. Picture: ROUTE 47/FACEBOOK

Top security prison HMP Whitemoor hopes to welcome back visitors for first time since lockdown

HMP Whitemoor officials hope to allow visitors back for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began. Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Son of late Wisbech Town legend Bill Clarkson takes American stars into the record books

James Clarkson made history as head coach of Houston Dash by leading the team to their first ever trophy. Picture: YOUTUBE/HOUSTON DASH

Council offers free ‘pavement licence’ for more al fresco dining

The Exchange, March, one of those tea rooms and restaurants to be allowed outdoor seating. They are open 7 days a week 11-3 for collection, dine-in and delivery of their lunchtime menu and 5.30pm-10pm for a tapas menu. Their outside seating is ready and indoors is spaced out for social distancing too. Picture; THE EXCHANGE