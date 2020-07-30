Route 47 owners plea for return of ‘sentimental’ Harley Davidson picture

The owners of a Fenland restaurant are appealing for a Harley Davidson picture to be returned after they noticed it was missing from the toilet hallway.

The team that runs Route 47 American diner at Thorney have taken to social media to launch their appeal, adding “please return it and no questions will be asked.”

The full post on their Facebook page, what was written by Dan Smethurst, reads: “Some sad news to report this afternoon.

“It seems that over the past few days someone has taken one of our Harley Davidson pictures that we had hung in the toilet hallway.

“This picture is not worth a great deal of money, it just has more sentimental value to me.

“So, please, if you did take it, please return it and no questions will be asked.”

Mr Smethurst added: “It took us so long to get it just right. We are really gutted and it does make you think what is the point of even trying to make it nice?”