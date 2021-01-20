Rough sleepers helped from tents pitched on private land
Around six rough sleepers have been put into emergency accommodation after being helped out of tents pitched on private land.
The multi-coloured tents were pitched together near St Peter’s Church in Wisbech and, according to a source, had been for “some days”.
They were staying near to where Fenland outreach workers for CGL – the drug and alcohol service for Wisbech – are based.
A Fenland District Council spokesperson said: “A small number of rough sleepers were camping on private land near St Peter’s Church gardens in Wisbech.
“We are working with our partners, Change Grow Live and The Ferry Project, to offer them the help and support that they need.
“They are currently being provided with emergency accommodation under our Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP).
“We are engaging with them to try and offer more longer-term support including accommodation and access to food and healthcare services.
“The tents are currently unoccupied and will require removal by the landowner.”