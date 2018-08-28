Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Rotary Club of March donates £400 to March foodbank, which has seen a 30 per cent increase in users since opening six years ago

PUBLISHED: 11:03 15 January 2019

March Rotary Club president Alan Burdass giving a cheque donation to Barbara Taylor, co-ordinator of the March branch of the Ely Food Bank. Picture: ALBERT HORTON.

March Rotary Club president Alan Burdass giving a cheque donation to Barbara Taylor, co-ordinator of the March branch of the Ely Food Bank. Picture: ALBERT HORTON.

Archant

The March branch of the Ely Foodbank – which has seen a 30 per cent increase in users since it opened six years ago - received a £400 boost from members of the Rotary Club of March.

After a presentation by Barbara Taylor, co-ordinator of the March branch of the Ely Food Bank, the Rotary Club of March president Alan Burdass presented the cheque donation to her.

The March branch is part of a nationwide network of food banks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

It operates from the Centenary Baptist Church in the High Street from 12.30pm to 2.30pm on Tuesdays and works using a voucher referral system by local agencies.

Barbara explained that use of the food bank had increased by 30 per cent since it opened six years ago and over the Christmas period it had helped 56 families.

“In addition to supplying food, where appropriate, families with a variety of problems are pointed to different agencies for help and guidance,” she said.

“The recent closure of the Citizens Advice Bureau at the library has however caused problems.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

A141 between March and Chatteris has seen numerous crashes in recent times. Police believe speeding could have caused some of them and will be stepping up enforcement. Picture: ARCHANT

Walpole St Andrew woman says she is thousands of pounds out of pocket after West Walton builder left work unfinished and unsafe

Frances Adams, of Walpole St Andrew, has been left thousands of pounds out of pocket and living in a “pile of rubble for a kitchen” after West Walton builder Michael Hackett left work unfinished and unsafe. Picture: HARRY RUTTER.

Polish boy, 13, saves to buy a £600 off road bike - three days later as he pushes it along a Wisbech road he’s badly beaten and the bike stolen

WISBECHl 13 year old victim was injured and a Suzuki off road bike (as pictured) has been stolen. It is believed two males were involved.

Wisbech police officer acquitted on assault charge

Wisbech police officer cleared of assault PC Dean Thompson. PICTURE: Archant

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Fundraising marathon man from Long Sutton to take on six marathons in six days for ‘biggest challenge’ in 2019

Charity fundraising by Long Sutton marathon dad Mark Harris has gone from the treadmill to racing for charity. Picture: MARK HARRIS

Individuals recognised for their community spirit at Wisbech Lions certificate evening

Individuals recognised for their community spirit at Wisbech Lions certificate evening. Picture; IAN CARTER

No let up by Fenland Council to tackle spitting and dropping cigarette butts as they renew contract to Kingdom enforcement team

Enforcement officials from Kingdom checking out a suspected offender for littering in Wisbech. Part of a crackdown by Fenland Council they say is cost neutral. Picture: KINGDOM

Whittlesey prepares for the 40th Straw Bear Festival this weekend

Revellers at Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival 2018

Rotary Club of March donates £400 to March foodbank, which has seen a 30 per cent increase in users since opening six years ago

March Rotary Club president Alan Burdass giving a cheque donation to Barbara Taylor, co-ordinator of the March branch of the Ely Food Bank. Picture: ALBERT HORTON.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists