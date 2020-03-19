Advanced search

Community centre to offer coronavirus advice and guidance in Latvian, Russian, Polish, Lithuanian, Romanian and Bulgarian

PUBLISHED: 12:27 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:27 19 March 2020

The Rosmini Centre in Wisbech will offer coronavirus advice in Latvian, Russian, Polish, Lithuanian, Romanian and Bulgarian. Picture: Google Maps

The Rosmini Centre in Wisbech will offer coronavirus advice in Latvian, Russian, Polish, Lithuanian, Romanian and Bulgarian. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A Fenland community centre is offering coronavirus advice in a number of different languages in a bid to help everyone during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Rosmini Centre in Wisbech will be offering advice and guidance in Latvian, Russian, Polish, Lithuanian, Romanian and Bulgarian over the phone.

A spokesman said: “We have been providing information, advice and guidance for the past 12 years in a number of different languages.

“We will continue to support local communities at this difficult time.”

All calls will be charged at your standard network rate. Until further notice the telephone numbers will be open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.

•01945 474422 English/Latvian/Russian

•07706487584 English/Polish

•07925 313176 English/Lithuanian/Russian

•07907 639802 English/Bulgarian

•07907 639811 English/Romanian

•07568 616415 English

The spokesman added: “COVD-19 is affecting us all and whilst there is a huge amount of information on social media there are no guarantees that what you read is accurate.

“The everyday issues and problems that our communities face will still go on and people will still need support with employment, accommodation and general advice including signposting to other service providers.

To get the latest coronavirus news from Cambridgeshire and Fenland, join our Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/CambridgeshireCoronavirusNews

What is your community doing amid the wide-spread COVID-19 outbreak? Tell us your story, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Wisbech care home in lockdown after resident contracts coronavirus in hospital

A resident of the Rose Lodge Care Home in Walton Road, Wisbech has contracted coronavirus in hospital.

Iceland supermarkets to open specifically for elderly and vulnerable

Iceland supermarkets have changed their opening hours to accommodate the elderly and vulnerable.

First three coronavirus cases in Norfolk confirmed

Three patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Norfolk. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

First coronavirus case reported in Cambridgeshire - in Fenland the council details how risks are being minimised

Coronavirus isolation pod at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Hair salon removes books and magazines amid coronavirus pandemic to ‘keep our staff and clients as safe as we can’

The Retreat Hairdressing salon in Wisbech has removed magazines and books from the waiting area amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Most Read

Wisbech care home in lockdown after resident contracts coronavirus in hospital

A resident of the Rose Lodge Care Home in Walton Road, Wisbech has contracted coronavirus in hospital.

Iceland supermarkets to open specifically for elderly and vulnerable

Iceland supermarkets have changed their opening hours to accommodate the elderly and vulnerable.

First three coronavirus cases in Norfolk confirmed

Three patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Norfolk. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

First coronavirus case reported in Cambridgeshire - in Fenland the council details how risks are being minimised

Coronavirus isolation pod at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Hair salon removes books and magazines amid coronavirus pandemic to ‘keep our staff and clients as safe as we can’

The Retreat Hairdressing salon in Wisbech has removed magazines and books from the waiting area amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Fenland Council introduces precautionary measures at Wisbech Port, puts up health advice posters and installs additional hand sanitiser in fight against coronavirus

Fenland Council says that because of its role in managing two inland ports it has implemented precautionary measures in the fight against coronavirus. Wisbech Port is pictured. Picture: WISBECH PORT FACEBOOK

Community centre to offer coronavirus advice and guidance in Latvian, Russian, Polish, Lithuanian, Romanian and Bulgarian

The Rosmini Centre in Wisbech will offer coronavirus advice in Latvian, Russian, Polish, Lithuanian, Romanian and Bulgarian. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Time restrictions on use of concessionary bus travel across Cambridgeshire lifted in wake of pandemic

Cambridgeshire residents with bus passes can now use them at any time.

Movie makeovers for dementia patients at care home thanks to college students

Care home residents who have dementia were given a Hollywood makeover by hair and beauty college students at the College of West Anglia’s (CWA) Wisbech campus. Picture: CWA

College closes over coronavirus and starts teaching online

The College of West Anglia has moved to online teaching to safeguard students and staff Picture: Paul Tibbs.
Drive 24