Community centre to offer coronavirus advice and guidance in Latvian, Russian, Polish, Lithuanian, Romanian and Bulgarian

A Fenland community centre is offering coronavirus advice in a number of different languages in a bid to help everyone during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Rosmini Centre in Wisbech will be offering advice and guidance in Latvian, Russian, Polish, Lithuanian, Romanian and Bulgarian over the phone.

A spokesman said: “We have been providing information, advice and guidance for the past 12 years in a number of different languages.

“We will continue to support local communities at this difficult time.”

All calls will be charged at your standard network rate. Until further notice the telephone numbers will be open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.

•01945 474422 English/Latvian/Russian

•07706487584 English/Polish

•07925 313176 English/Lithuanian/Russian

•07907 639802 English/Bulgarian

•07907 639811 English/Romanian

•07568 616415 English

The spokesman added: “COVD-19 is affecting us all and whilst there is a huge amount of information on social media there are no guarantees that what you read is accurate.

“The everyday issues and problems that our communities face will still go on and people will still need support with employment, accommodation and general advice including signposting to other service providers.

