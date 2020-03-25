“I know people urgently looking for work” - Wisbech support centre urges firms looking for key workers to get in touch

Fourteen people have already walked through the doors of The Rosmini Centre today after being laid off because of the coronavirus lockdown. They’re now desperately looking for work.

Anita Grodkiewicz, the centre’s manager, is concerned ‘the situation is only going to get worse’ and is urging businesses that need a workforce during the lockdown to get in touch.

She said: “I know people urgently looking for work.

“These are people who are in a situation where they have to work despite the lockdown. They were paid up this week, given their week’s notice and their P45s - and are having to get on with finding work.

“They will be homeless and on the streets if they don’t get something very, very soon. I’m appealing to all businesses looking for staff to please get in touch with me at The Rosmini Centre, and I will pass your details to people coming to us.

“I also have an arrangement where I can fast track DBS checks as well, so get in touch if you’re looking for temporary care staff because I can help handle that process for you.”

The Rosmini Centre in Wisbech has been offering coronavirus advice in Latvian, Russian, Polish, Lithuanian, Romanian and Bulgarian.

Yesterday (Tuesday) the centre in Queen’s Road had two visitors outline their experience, and today many more are dealing with similar circumstances.

“I have a feeling the situation is only going to get worse,” she said.

If your business is looking for workers, contact Anita on anita@rosmini-wisbech.org with information about the roles you need filled.

- Have you lost your job overnight because of the coronavirus lockdown? Get in touch with louise.hepburn@archant.co.uk with your story.