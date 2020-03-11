Gold Rolex chain and distinctive watch with personalised engraved message stolen while homeowners were away

A gold Rolex chain and a distinctive watch with a personalised engraved message were stolen from a house in Friday Bridge while the homeowners were away.

A house in Well End was broken into between 4am on Friday February 21 and 9pm on Wednesday February 26.

Officers investigating the burglary have released images of the jewellery that was stolen.

DC Tessa Munro said: 'If you were in the area and saw anything suspicious or you come across any of the items pictured, please contact us as soon as possible so we can try and reunite the owners with their belongings.'

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/14740/20.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.