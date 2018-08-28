Popular local man “Speedy” takes slow steps in his recovery after being left for dead in an attack in Chatteris

Almost £1,900 has been raised for Robert Lea, known as Speedy, after he was attacked in Chatteris and left hospitalised requiring life support on Christmas Eve. Picture: FAMILY/GOFUNDME. Archant

A community is rallying round a popular local man who is off life support at Addenbrookes and making slow steps in his recovery after being badly beaten in an unprovoked attack on Christmas Day.

Robert Lea, known as Speedy, was left for dead after suffering life threatening injuries in an assault in Station Street, Chatteris.

An 18-year-old from Chatteris was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A GoFundMe page, launched by his neighbour, has raised almost £1,900 and a raffle has been set up with the grand prize of a garden make over.

One person who donated said: “Come on speedy! Pull through this we are all behind you! You have so much love and support.”

Another: “Thinking of you mate - next drink is on me. From me and the kids. You never fail to ask how they are.”

One Chatteris resident said: “We want to support a gentleman in his recovery.”

His neighbour Anita Evans said on behalf of Speedy’s sister: “Brilliant news he is off the ventilator and eye open slightly and moving a bit.

“This is what we have been waiting for. Still a long way to go and far from out of the woods, but a step in the right direction.”

Around £1,900 has been raised for the “true gentleman with a heart of gold” thanks to the GoFundMe page s set up by Anita, who has lived next to Speedy since 1977.

She said: “Robert has lived in Chatteris most of his life round Burnsfield Estate next door to me. We’ve grown up with all the family.

“He is the most kind-hearted person going and would help anyone if he could. He is a true West Ham supporter, and likes a couple of pints down the working men’s club at weekends.

“He is a true gentleman with a heart of gold and wouldn’t hurt a fly.”

The money will go towards paying for Speedy’s family’s travel costs to and from the hospital, and some of it may be used as a donation to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 10.10am on Tuesday (December 25) with reports an injured man had been found in Station Street, Chatteris.

“The victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

“An 18-year-old man from Chatteris was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been released on bail until January 23.

“The victim remains in hospital and is still in a serious condition.”

