Shop Local: The best price may be local says Robert Goddard boss

Shop Local feature. Syd Housden outside Robert Goddard in Bridge Street, Wisbech. Pictures: Ian Carter Archant

Robert Goddard offers designer clothing from names like Hugo Boss, Ted Baker and Gant - at prices that can be better than a brand’s own website.

Syd Housden, the shop’s boss, said: “It often surprises people when they realise our prices are actually very competitive.

“There’s a perception you’re getting the best deal if you buy directly from a brand’s website - but that’s not always the case.

It’s definitely worthwhile shopping around and looking at independents as well because we may be cheaper.”

The Bridge Street store has seven members of staff who are knowledgeable in all the brands on the shop floor.

Syd said: “All of us here can offer personal shopper advice, which is something you don’t get when shopping online.

“We know the brands that work and don’t work for certain people. Our customers really appreciate the guidance we can provide them.”

He added: “This is expertise that’s available here, in Wisbech.

“You really don’t need to drive over an hour away to get to a big department store in Peterborough, Cambridge or Norwich for it.

“We’ve also made an effort to get to know our customers, and I believe that’s why they’ve remained loyal to us over the years.”

He openly admitted wedding and formal wear hire is an area of the business that was hit hard because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Weddings could not take place during lockdown.

The government’s latest advice is that they can go ahead now, but no more than 15 people can attend.

It means Robert Goddard has had to rely more on clothing sales. It also offers a tailoring service for anyone who needs any adjustments made to their clothes.

While Robert Goddard clearly focuses on its in-store customer service, online orders and click and collect have been growing in popularity over the last year.

“Obviously we’ve had to make adjustments to the store experience to make sure we’re compliant with all the government measures,” Syd added, “but everyone understands it’s what we have to do now.”

Visit the Robert Goddard website at www.robertgoddard.co.uk or visit the shop at 6-8 Bridge Street.

•If you are an independent trader and would like to be featured in our Shop Local campaign, email louise.hepburn@archant.co.uk.