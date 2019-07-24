Advanced search

Watch the moment hooded gang force their way into Daniel J Wenn Hair salon in Wisbech using pliers before smashing CCTV camera

24 July, 2019 - 17:27
Footage has emerged of would-be thieves breaking and entering into a Fenland hair salon overnight. Picture: Supplied / Cambs Cops

Supplied / Cambs Cops

Failed thieves who smashed their way into a Fenland hair salon using a pair of pliers have been caught on camera during the act.

The hooded gang can clearly be seen on shop surveillance cameras approached Daniel J Wenn Hair in Wisbech before using tools to gain entry to the property.

One member of the group pulled the CCTV camera away from the wall, cutting off the feed, however it was all too late as they were already snapped looking straight down the lens.

The suspects entered the property on Norwich Road in Walsoken, near Wisbech, on Saturday, July 13 but left the break-in scene empty handed.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We have released CCTV footage of a burglary at a hair salon. The break-in happened at just after midnight.

The suspects entered the property but left empty-handed. If anyone knows the identities of the two people in the footage or has any other information, they should contact us."

If you recognise the people in the video or have any information, you should call police on 101, quoting 35/49700/19, or report it online via: www.cambs.police.uk/report

