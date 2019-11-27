Advanced search

Van driver hospitalised after being punched in stomach on A47 in 'road rage incident'

PUBLISHED: 13:00 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 27 November 2019

The driver of a non-UK registered BMW reportedly punched a van driver on the A47, leaving him requiring hospital treatment. Picture: Google Maps

The driver of a non-UK registered BMW reportedly punched a van driver on the A47, leaving him requiring hospital treatment. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A van driver has suffered minor injuries and now requires hospital treatment following a 'road rage incident' on the A47.

The Ford Transit driver was involved in an incident with the driver of a non-UK registered 'customised' BMW near King's Lynn on Wednesday (November 27).

The altercation happened between the Constitution Hill and North Runcton junctions at around 8.50am and police are now appealing for any information.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "The driver of the van, a man aged in his 40s, was punched in the stomach during the altercation.

"This resulted in a minor puncture wound requiring hospital treatment.

"Officers are keen to trace the driver of the BMW or speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

"The BMW had tinted rear windows, customised wheels and is also believed to be left hand drive with non-UK registration plates."

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage, or has any information, should contact Detective Sergeant Richard Long at King's Lynn CID on 101.

Those with any information should quote CAD number 124 of November 27 2019.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

