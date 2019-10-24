Children create River Nile display for pride of place at Wisbech Museum

Paper and plastic help children create River Nile display. Picture: JULIE WILLIAMS Archant

Children in Wisbech brought the River Nile to life by creating it out of cardboard, paper and plastic on a tabletop.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Volunteers and staff from Wisbech and Fenland Museum worked for a day with seven and eight-year-olds and their teachers at Ramnoth Junior School.

They shared knowledge and artefacts for handling linked with the museum's summer exhibition on art, life and monuments of ancient Egypt.

The carefully detailed model, which was made from a range of materials such as cardboard, paper and plastic, was transported to the museum and put on display for half-term.

School vice-principal, Sally Kirby, said: "The community artwork project was a wonderful way to bring the year three topic on rivers to life.

You may also want to watch:

"The children thoroughly enjoyed spending the day with museum staff recreating the River Nile."

The artwork was created on October 17.

It's on display throughout half-term and entrance is free, from Tuesday to Saturday.