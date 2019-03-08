Advanced search

Marshland St James man to go on trial after motorcyclist killed in crash on A47 towards Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 15:18 25 April 2019

A Marshland St James man is to go on trial charged with causing death by careless driving after a motorcyclist was killed on the A47.

A white Yamaha motorbike and a white Ford Transit van were travelling towards Wisbech when the bike was in collision with another vehicle heading in the opposite direction.

The rider, a man in his 30s, died at the scene following the crash.

It happened close to the Broadend Road junction at Walsoken shortly before 11.20am on September 23, 2017.

The driver of the Ford Transit, Richard West, 63, of Smeeth Road, Marshland St James, has been charged with causing death by careless driving.

He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, April 25, when he pleaded not guilty to the offence.

A trial has been set for October 7.

Judge Stephen Holt granted West bail until the trial at Norwich Crown Court later this year.

