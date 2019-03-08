Reward for return of £8,000 motorcross bike stolen during break in at Wisbech garage

Motorcross rider's bike is stolen during Wisbech break in. Picture: LUKE BENSTEAD FACEBOOK. Archant

An £8,000 bike belonging to a Fenland motorcross rider has been stolen during a break in at a Wisbech garage.

Luke Benstead, who is currently second in the British Motocross Championship, is offering a reward for the urgent return of the bike.

It was stolen last night (June 12) from Johnson's Garage in Elm Low Road, Wisbech, where it was being serviced.

Police say they have launched an investigation following the burglary where "a number of high value items" were taken.

Thirty-one-year-old Luke was due to compete at Lyng on Sunday, but fears unless the bike is found it could jeopardise his chances in the league.

The 450cc engine bike is white with yellow graphics and has the number 190 on it.

Luke's grandmother, who informed the Wisbech Standard of the incident, said: "He needs this bike to compete on Sunday.

"We believe the fence was cut open and it was taken from there.

"We're all upset for him and just want it returned."

In a post on Facebook, Luke said he is offering a reward for information and the return of the bike.

People can call him on 07776445956 - they don't need to give their name if they would rather remain anonymous.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at about 10am this morning (June 13) to reports of a burglary, which took place overnight on Elm Low Road in Wisbech.

"A number of high value items had been taken and an investigation is ongoing."

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or report this online by visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report, quoting incident 108 of June 13.

