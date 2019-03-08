REVIEW: Anglian Players performance of Dr Jekyll and Mr. Hyde proves that 'the arts are alive and well in March'

The Anglian Players, based in March, are to be congratulated, upon the selection of the play, Dr Jekyll and Mr. Hyde by Leonard H Caddy, based upon the original novel by Robert Louis Stevenson.

With a cast of eight, and many short scenes, the transition from one to another was all in all, successfully accomplished.

Over the years, I have seen many of their productions, 'Hi De Hi' a laugh from start to finish, and Blithe Spirit, very well done.

The whole play, of course, revolves around Dr Jekyll, and his alter ego Mr. Hyde. Ably played by Alan Hooks, who was gentle, compassionate and caring in one character, but menacing, threatening and frightening, like a volcano about to erupt any moment, as the doppelganger. A masterly performance; he was hardly ever offstage.

Rachel Webber portrayed Charlotte - a timid inexperienced housemaid, direct from the poorhouse - beautifully. The frightened young girl, who is the butt of everyone's wroth, but has a heart of gold, is expertly and convincingly carried out, which reflected well upon the rehearsals.

Other cast members included Ryan Fletcher as Poole, Joan Alexander as Celestine, Nick Templey as Dr Lanyon, Damien O'Donovan as Utterson, Jackie Nosworthy as Hilda and the stage manager and director was Emma Cracknell. Lighting was provided by Clive Alexander.

In conclusion, only a small cast, but each and every one gave of their best, to which a near capacity audience responded with thunderous applause and shouts of more.

Thus the Anglian Players prove yet again that the arts are alive and well here in March.