Wisbech College of West Anglia students redecorate and give Fen care home a makeover

College of West Anglia pupils have redecorated and given Orchard House Care Home a makeover. Picture: Supplied/CWA Archant

A group of Wisbech students have given up their time to transform one of Fenland's care homes by giving it a fresh makeover.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

College of West Anglia pupils have redecorated and given Orchard House Care Home a makeover. Picture: Supplied/CWA College of West Anglia pupils have redecorated and given Orchard House Care Home a makeover. Picture: Supplied/CWA

The College of West Anglia (CWA) pupils from the Wisbech campus are working hard to maintain the building and the grounds of Orchard House Care Home in the town.

Ten students from both construction and painting and decorating courses got involved after the care home's administrator, Kayleigh Rudland, got in touch.

Maxine Bain, care home manager, said: "The students displayed great enthusiasm, kindness and passion towards the residents.

You may also want to watch:

"They worked tremendously as a team to transform the resident's rooms and communal areas."

Jobs have included redecorating rooms and door frames and maintaining the grounds through gardening and other odd jobs.

Guy Bridge, CWA work placement and careers co-ordinator, said: "This has been fantastic opportunity for students to show how they are able to support residents in the local community and to demonstrate their practical skills in such a positive and meaningful way."

CWA Students who have undertaken work experience at the site include; Spencer Beech, Jay-D Hagger, Konnor Lee, Chloe Ra and Kyran Godfrey.

Dan Haynes, Luke Purse, Sam Robinson, Leam Gibbons and Lucas Vuksanovic. CWA level three health and social care student Amy Drew is also completing work experience.