Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New-look fountain unveiled at St Peter’s Church gardens following vandalism in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 10:45 06 February 2019

Fountain in Wisbech’s St Peter’s Church gardens is flowing once again with a new-look design which it is hoped will be more resilient to vandalism. Picture: CHARLOTTE WEST

Fountain in Wisbech’s St Peter’s Church gardens is flowing once again with a new-look design which it is hoped will be more resilient to vandalism. Picture: CHARLOTTE WEST

Archant

A vandal-stricken fountain in Wisbech is flowing with a new-look design after being restored.

The large ornamental fountain in St Peter’s Church gardens was removed from the pond last month after being damaged by vandals for the third time in two years.

Last time the fountain was struck, in January 2018, Councillor Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council’s Portfolio Holder responsible for parks and open spaces, warned it would not be replaced again due to the expense.

But this week it was restored with a smaller water feature, rather than with a large ornamental piece again that’s more easily vandalised.

Cllr Murphy said: “Although we have not replaced the fountain exactly as before, the new design should be better able to resist any vandalism attack, and will ensure that a fountain remains a traditional feature of this important and much-loved open space in Wisbech.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Murder arrest after stabbing at house in Wisbech

A Wisbech man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing at a house in West Parade last night (Sunday February 3). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Pedestrian left with potential life-changing injuries after being hit by a car in Wisbech

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information should call 101 and quote incident number 228.

Police name the man who died in a stab attack at his Wisbech home

Police name the man who died of a stab wound in an attack at his home in West Parade, Wisbech. (Sunday February 3). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Woman pedestrian seriously injured in Wisbech collision

A woman in her 50s was seriously injured when she was hit by a car whilst crossing the road in Wisbech yesterday (Sunday February 3). This is where the collision happened. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Man, 49, arrested and charged with murder following suspected stabbing in West Parade in Wisbech

A man has been arrested and charged with murder following a stabbing in West Parade, Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Murder arrest after stabbing at house in Wisbech

A Wisbech man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing at a house in West Parade last night (Sunday February 3). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Pedestrian left with potential life-changing injuries after being hit by a car in Wisbech

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information should call 101 and quote incident number 228.

Police name the man who died in a stab attack at his Wisbech home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman pedestrian seriously injured in Wisbech collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man, 49, arrested and charged with murder following suspected stabbing in West Parade in Wisbech

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Bar in Wisbech to offer up free hot food and drink to the town’s homeless every week after successful trial period

A Wisbech bar and diner are set to give the homeless free hot food and drink every week after running a successful trial period. Picture: FACEBOOK / COYOTE

Mayor Palmer yet to hand over proceeds of summer ‘charity’ ball- a sum helped by caterer’s decision to knock £2,000 off the bill after an invoicing error

£12,000 was raised at the inaugural ball held by Mayor James Palmer. The £120 a head event was held in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral. One of the images from the PTSD999 Facebook page.

Police name the man who died in a stab attack at his Wisbech home

Police name the man who died of a stab wound in an attack at his home in West Parade, Wisbech. (Sunday February 3). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

New-look fountain unveiled at St Peter’s Church gardens following vandalism in Wisbech

Fountain in Wisbech’s St Peter’s Church gardens is flowing once again with a new-look design which it is hoped will be more resilient to vandalism. Picture: CHARLOTTE WEST

Emma chosen to play for England in world championships in South Africa

Emma Linnett, of Thomas Clarkson Academy sixth form has been selected for England’s under-21s nets squad. Nets is a version of netball that’s faster, often with fewer players and is played within nets so it’s non-stop. Emma is off to South Africa this summer for the World Indoor Netball Championships.Picture: TCA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists