A vandal-stricken fountain in Wisbech is flowing with a new-look design after being restored.

The large ornamental fountain in St Peter’s Church gardens was removed from the pond last month after being damaged by vandals for the third time in two years.

Last time the fountain was struck, in January 2018, Councillor Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council’s Portfolio Holder responsible for parks and open spaces, warned it would not be replaced again due to the expense.

But this week it was restored with a smaller water feature, rather than with a large ornamental piece again that’s more easily vandalised.

Cllr Murphy said: “Although we have not replaced the fountain exactly as before, the new design should be better able to resist any vandalism attack, and will ensure that a fountain remains a traditional feature of this important and much-loved open space in Wisbech.”