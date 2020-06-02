Care provider launches new cuppa and a chat well-being service

A regular visitor that pops around for a cuppa and a chat is the basis of a new service a care provider has launched for the elderly and vulnerable.

Rest Assured Homecare, based in Wisbech, has introduced ‘Well-being Check’ for anyone who is housebound and struggling with their mental health.

Emma Culley, managing director, said: “We will do anything to help, especially in the current climate.

“So as soon as we found out many local people were in serious need of some kind of help which would make a massive difference to their mental health, we knew we had to do something.”

With the Well-being Check, a trained visitor becomes a regular, friendly face who pops in for a regular chat and a cup of tea.

Whether they’re needed every day, or a couple of times a week, they are there to bring comfort, support and the feeling of safety and friendship.

As well as being trained in providing physical care, they can dedicate time to offering emotional support, encouragement and reassurance for those feeling lonely or socially-isolated.

The ‘Well-being Check’ is a separate service to day-to-day care offered - but it reassures families that someone is spending time with their loved ones.

Clients are welcome to talk about anything that’s on their mind, whether it involves putting the world to rights or what they’ve been watching on the television.

All carers are chosen by Emma and Registered Manager, Angela Coulson and each has to pass the ‘Nan’ test.

Emma said: “I love my Nan dearly and I must feel extremely comfortable with the person I am looking to place in our client’s homes.

“I would happily have to have them looking after my own Nan, before asking them to join our team.”

Angela added: “The response has been better than we could have imagined.

“Not only are our clients enjoying the company, it means they can continue to maintain their independence at home with daily human interaction.”

Social care has been under pressure for some time, even before the coronavirus lockdown measures were introduced in March.

As people continue to live for longer, demand for services has increased and there has been a rise in more complex needs.

Rest Assured Homecare said experts have predicted the Cambridgeshire population that will fall within this category will increase by 2pc in the next five years - and higher than the national average.

More physical care is also being provided for in the home.

For more information about the Well-being Check and how it could support you or your loved one, contact Emma Culley on 01945 669779.