‘It is disgraceful’: Reports of sentimental items stolen from graves in Fen cemeteries

Reports have circulated on social media of sentimental items being stolen from graves across Fenland, with the latest happening at the weekend. Picture: Alison Green Archant

Sentimental items have been stolen from graves across cemeteries in Fenland, with the latest happening at the weekend, residents have revealed.

Alison Green visited her father’s grave in Mount Pleasant cemetery in Wisbech earlier this week to find a small wooden lorry had been taken.

The red flower pot truck was placed by the late Christopher Geen’s grandchildren – the plants were found thrown on the grave but the pot was nowhere to be seen.

Taking to social media, Ms Green asked residents if anyone else had something similar happen at Mount Pleasant or other cemeteries.

Comments have poured in, with thefts reported from all over – one reported items were stolen from their baby’s grave, also at the Wisbech cemetary.

Another said: “It is disgraceful people can do this. I had three flower arrangements in silk stolen from Elm cemetery.

“It is hurtful, you go to pay your respects and see things stolen. Sorry this has happened to you.”

Another added: “My partner and I have had lots done to our son’s Carl grave over the 32years he been gone.”

The theft from Alison’s father’s grave would have happened between Sunday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 15.

She said: “Sunday dinner time it was noticed it was missing and my auntie phoned me yesterday about 11am to ask me if I had taken it off and taken it home.

“I said no and I phoned around my family to see if any of them had been down there and they said no so that’s how I know it was stolen.

“My family go down there every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday so we notice quickly if anything has gone because my cousin’s grave is next to my dad’s and my mum’s in front of my dad’s and nothing has been taken off them.”

Talking about the theft, she added: “When the heartless person or people stole it, they took the plants out chucked them on the grave and obviously took the ornament.

“So whatever low life has done this wants to either go and put it back (sic).

“If you have been given it or offered it, be big enough to message me so I can find out who the low life is.

“Whoever it is, you obviously haven’t got a heart to do it, things will come back on you one day, it always does.”

Cambridgeshire Police has been contacted for a comment.