From cutlery to a 32-inch TV, residents rally for Wisbech man after fire rips through house

PUBLISHED: 17:59 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:59 29 June 2020

Residents have rallied for a man whose house was destroyed after a fire ripped through his property in Wisbech. Picture: SUBMITTED

Residents have rallied to help a disabled man get back on his feet after a well-developed fire ripped through his house.

The man went to Simon Crowson, founder of charity 50 Backpacks, for help after his semi-detached bungalow on Holmes Drive in Wisbech caught fire on Saturday, June 27.

Since then, Simon pledged to help the man, who was supported by 50 Backpacks with food parcels throughout the coronavirus lockdown, to help replace as many of the items as possible.

From cutlery and saucepans to a sofa and a 32-inch TV, residents have shared their generosity towards the cause and in the space of a few hours, several household items were being offered for donation.

The man, who stayed with friends over the weekend, is now believed to have a place of his own.

Writing on social media, one person said “what a fantastic group you all are”, another added “I can help with cutlery and crockery” while one user said “I have a summer house full of bits. I was going to do a car boot but you’re welcome to anything in there you may need!”

The cause of the fire was accidental.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

