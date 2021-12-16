News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
'Magnificent generosity' pushes Christmas toy appeal to success

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:23 PM December 16, 2021
Wisbech Christmas Toy Appeal exceeded its 2020 total target

Paul Albutt (left) alongside Annie Woods has helped the Wisbech Toy Appeal reach over 500 donations this Christmas. - Credit: Paul Albutt/Ian Carter

Residents have been praised for their “magnificent generosity” towards reaching over 500 donations as part of a Christmas toy appeal. 

Paul Albutt and Annie Woods have been running the Wisbech Toy Appeal throughout December to help vulnerable children and their families. 

“The generosity has been magnificent,” said Paul. 

“Yet again, the local community have come in and helped us tremendously and we are very grateful.” 

Paul and Annie’s aim was simply to “help as many kids as we can”, and that is exactly what they have done once again. 

Schools in and around Wisbech have been helped through the appeal. 

The pair has also received support from Tesco and Wisbech Lions for this year’s campaign, which closes after the weekend of December 18-19. 

“We have hopefully managed to create a few smiles on children's faces this Christmas,” Paul and Annie said. 

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to you all.” 

