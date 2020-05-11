Advanced search

Residents flock to Fen recycling centre as sites across county reopen

PUBLISHED: 12:10 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:10 11 May 2020

Queues of people were seen waiting to visit the household recycling centre on Boleness Road in Wisbech on Monday (May 11) as all nine sites across Cambridgeshire reopen for the first time since March. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

Queues of people flocked to one of Cambridgeshire’s nine recycling centres after they were reopened amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Residents paid a visit to the household recycling centre on Boleness Road in Wisbech today (Monday, May 11) for the first time since all nine sites were closed on March 24 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Large queues of vehicles could be seen before 8am this morning at the Wisbech site as residents aim to take full advantage at the earliest opportunity.

Cambridgeshire County Council has said that residents who have essential waste that cannot be stored safely at home should visit a recycling centre.

The council has also put detailed traffic management plans in place and consulted with Skanska and Cambridgeshire police to limit any disruption.

Councillor Steve Count, leader at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “The Government guidance makes it clear that residents should only make a trip to a household recycling centre if the items cannot be safely stored at home and that, where possible, residents should continue to stay at home and either minimise their waste or use kerbside collections.”

