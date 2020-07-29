Households near Wisbech barn fire advised to close windows and doors in case building contained asbestos

Fire crews tackle a blaze at Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, Speculation among residents is that it was deliberate. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER Archant

Residents living close to Sunday’s large fire in Guyhirn were advised to keep windows and doors closed as a precautionary measure.

Fenland District Council issued the guidance following the fire in Mouth Lane, Guyhirn contained asbestos.

Around 40 firefighters from across Cambridgeshire and Norfolk were called to tackle the serious blaze on Sunday evening.

A fire investigation is underway and two teenagers have been arrested and released on bail on suspicion of arson.

A Fenland District Council spokesman explained its environmental health team had been working with the emergency services, the Environment Agency and the Health and Safety Executive as part of the clear up.

He said: “It is likely that material in the building’s roof contained bonded asbestos cement and we are working with the farmer’s insurers to facilitate full clearance of the site and appropriate disposal of the material by the end of the week.

“The Council has had no reports of any debris or effluvia from the fire at nearby residents’ properties.

“However, as a precautionary measure, we would suggest local residents keep their windows and doors shut for the next 48 hours.

“If any residents find any debris or material from the fire on or near their property, the advice is not to touch it and to contact Fenland District Council’s Environmental Health team on 01354 654321 for advice.”

Flames and smoke from the fire could be seen from the A47 and firefighters from across Cambridgeshire and Norfolk were called to the scene.

A fire service spokesman said: “We arrived to find a large brick barn well alight, which had started to spread to apple crates.”

There were also propane gas containers and other flammable materials stored at the site.

Anyone with information should report this online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting crime reference 35/49672/20.