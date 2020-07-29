Advanced search

Households near Wisbech barn fire advised to close windows and doors in case building contained asbestos

PUBLISHED: 17:36 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:36 29 July 2020

Fire crews tackle a blaze at Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, Speculation among residents is that it was deliberate. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Fire crews tackle a blaze at Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, Speculation among residents is that it was deliberate. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Archant

Residents living close to Sunday’s large fire in Guyhirn were advised to keep windows and doors closed as a precautionary measure.

Damage caused to a barn in Mouth Lane, Guyhirn following a fire on Sunday, July 26 2020. Pictures: Wisbech Standard ReaderDamage caused to a barn in Mouth Lane, Guyhirn following a fire on Sunday, July 26 2020. Pictures: Wisbech Standard Reader

Fenland District Council issued the guidance following the fire in Mouth Lane, Guyhirn contained asbestos.

Around 40 firefighters from across Cambridgeshire and Norfolk were called to tackle the serious blaze on Sunday evening.

A fire investigation is underway and two teenagers have been arrested and released on bail on suspicion of arson.

A Fenland District Council spokesman explained its environmental health team had been working with the emergency services, the Environment Agency and the Health and Safety Executive as part of the clear up.

Four crews of firefighters were called to tackle a blaze at farm buildings in Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, on Sunday 26 July. Pictures: Ellie-May WillmottFour crews of firefighters were called to tackle a blaze at farm buildings in Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, on Sunday 26 July. Pictures: Ellie-May Willmott

He said: “It is likely that material in the building’s roof contained bonded asbestos cement and we are working with the farmer’s insurers to facilitate full clearance of the site and appropriate disposal of the material by the end of the week.

“The Council has had no reports of any debris or effluvia from the fire at nearby residents’ properties.

“However, as a precautionary measure, we would suggest local residents keep their windows and doors shut for the next 48 hours.

“If any residents find any debris or material from the fire on or near their property, the advice is not to touch it and to contact Fenland District Council’s Environmental Health team on 01354 654321 for advice.”

Four crews of firefighters were called to tackle a blaze at farm buildings in Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, on Sunday 26 July. Pictures: Ellie-May WillmottFour crews of firefighters were called to tackle a blaze at farm buildings in Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, on Sunday 26 July. Pictures: Ellie-May Willmott

Flames and smoke from the fire could be seen from the A47 and firefighters from across Cambridgeshire and Norfolk were called to the scene.

A fire service spokesman said: “We arrived to find a large brick barn well alight, which had started to spread to apple crates.”

There were also propane gas containers and other flammable materials stored at the site.

Anyone with information should report this online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting crime reference 35/49672/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two teenagers released on bail following Wisbech arson attack

Fire crews tackle a blaze at Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, Speculation among residents is that it was deliberate. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Police are ‘keeping an open mind’ as to whether two Wisbech incidents from this weekend are linked

Police were called to two incidents in Oil Mill Lane, in Wisbech, this weekend. Pictures: Google Street View

Do you recognise these men? CCTV images capture a group breaking into Ely House in Wisbech

Do you recognise any of these people? CCTV at Ely House in Wisbech captured the group breaking into the property at 4:30pm on Sunday July 26 2020. Pictures: Sidney Imafidon

HMRC finds £3 million of tobacco inside illegal factory

Tobacco worth £3 million and £12,000 in cash were seized in a raid at an illegal processing factory near Wisbech that was suspected to be under the control of an organised crime gang. Picture: HMRC

‘We are not the police’ says councillor who will not challenge customers in his shop who are not wearing face coverings

Cllr Steve Tierney (RIGHT), who owns Madhouse comic shop in Alexandra Road, Wisbech, wiht MP Steve Barclay. Cllr Tierney says he will not challenge customers who are not wearing face coverings. Picture; ARCHANT

Most Read

Two teenagers released on bail following Wisbech arson attack

Fire crews tackle a blaze at Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, Speculation among residents is that it was deliberate. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Police are ‘keeping an open mind’ as to whether two Wisbech incidents from this weekend are linked

Police were called to two incidents in Oil Mill Lane, in Wisbech, this weekend. Pictures: Google Street View

Do you recognise these men? CCTV images capture a group breaking into Ely House in Wisbech

Do you recognise any of these people? CCTV at Ely House in Wisbech captured the group breaking into the property at 4:30pm on Sunday July 26 2020. Pictures: Sidney Imafidon

HMRC finds £3 million of tobacco inside illegal factory

Tobacco worth £3 million and £12,000 in cash were seized in a raid at an illegal processing factory near Wisbech that was suspected to be under the control of an organised crime gang. Picture: HMRC

‘We are not the police’ says councillor who will not challenge customers in his shop who are not wearing face coverings

Cllr Steve Tierney (RIGHT), who owns Madhouse comic shop in Alexandra Road, Wisbech, wiht MP Steve Barclay. Cllr Tierney says he will not challenge customers who are not wearing face coverings. Picture; ARCHANT

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

**Warning - Graphic Content** bloodbath left by hare coursers in Cambridgeshire revealed in shocking video

Trapped: Suspected hare coursers tackled by police at a garage forecourt. A police video released this week shows the distressing cull of hares caused by this illegal activity. Pictures: Policing East Cambridgeshire on Facebook

HMRC finds £3 million of tobacco inside illegal factory

Tobacco worth £3 million and £12,000 in cash were seized in a raid at an illegal processing factory near Wisbech that was suspected to be under the control of an organised crime gang. Picture: HMRC

Son of late Wisbech Town legend Bill Clarkson takes American stars into the record books

James Clarkson made history as head coach of Houston Dash by leading the team to their first ever trophy. Picture: YOUTUBE/HOUSTON DASH

Households near Wisbech barn fire advised to close windows and doors in case building contained asbestos

Fire crews tackle a blaze at Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, Speculation among residents is that it was deliberate. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Man charged with burglaries of vape filters and cash from business premises in Wisbech was arrested in Liverpool

William O’Driscoll, 31, of Sandbank, Wisbech was arrested yesterday afternoon (Tuesday July 28) in Liverpool in connection with several burglaries. He is charged with burglaries of vape filters and hundreds of pounds in cash from business premises in the town. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS