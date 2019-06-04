Gallery

'This is an accident waiting to happen': Residents campaign for action on Wisbech estate left as 'dumping ground'

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a "dumping ground" for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES. Archant

An unadopted housing estate in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a "dumping ground" for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: LYNNE HAYDEN. Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: LYNNE HAYDEN.

The Cromwell Gardens estate has been left incomplete for more than eight years - with gaping holes, uneven kerbs and blocked drains.

Campaigners say "it is an accident waiting to happen" with one elderly resident having already tripped over, while damage is caused to mobility scooters and cars.

They claim that developers Reason Homes won't finish it until their last build of eight town houses on another plot of land in Ellerby Drive is complete.

But the building plot has now started to attract flytippers, drug users and homeless people camping out in empty building containers.

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES. Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES.

Kevin Reed, 56, who bought his house on the estate with his partner two years ago, said: "They [Reason Homes] just keep fobbing us off.

"The planning permission for the land has run out twice and now all plans have fully expired.

"It has left us with an overgrown mess, with homeless people camping out and a dumping ground for fly-tippers who leave fridge freezers and cookers.

"We have been pushing Reason Homes to complete this for too long now.

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: LYNNE HAYDEN Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: LYNNE HAYDEN

"But they are not breaking any laws by not giving a time scale of when it will be finished."

Around half of the residents from 120 houses on the estate have joined the campaign group - which runs from a Facebook page.

They have also contacted North East Cambridgeshire MP Steven Barclay to get on the case.

"We cannot continue like this - we do not want it to get to the stage of someone getting badly injured before something is done," Kevin continued.

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: LYNNE HAYDEN Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: LYNNE HAYDEN

"This is an accident waiting to happen."

Another spot of overgrown land around the corner from Kevin's house was also meant to be developed into a children's play area.

However, he says that has also "been left to rot, with drug users and overgrown brambles".

"It's dangerous because young children could even pick up glass bottles," he added.

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES. Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES.

Colin Paterson, who moved on to the estate in 2016, said minor repairs were recently carried out on footpaths due to persistent pressure from the group.

He said: "Most the pavements are trip hazards which have put people in danger and potholes in the roads have damaged cars.

"We are getting no where with Reason Homes and the estate is an absolute hazard."

Ellerby Drive resident, Paul Trower, added: "No person if paying for it privately would accept the poor quality of the finish that we have with our paths.

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES. Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES.

"Walking my dog through the estate where the compound is looks disgusting and I pity the people who live opposite and have this to look at this outside their window."

The Wisbech Standard contacted Reason Homes on separate occasions for a comment and alerted them to when the article would be published.

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES. Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES.

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: LYNNE HAYDEN Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: LYNNE HAYDEN

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES. Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES.

You may also want to watch: