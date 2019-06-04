Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

'This is an accident waiting to happen': Residents campaign for action on Wisbech estate left as 'dumping ground'

04 June, 2019 - 11:53
Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES.

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a "dumping ground" for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES.

Archant

An unadopted housing estate in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a "dumping ground" for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action.

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: LYNNE HAYDEN.Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: LYNNE HAYDEN.

The Cromwell Gardens estate has been left incomplete for more than eight years - with gaping holes, uneven kerbs and blocked drains.

Campaigners say "it is an accident waiting to happen" with one elderly resident having already tripped over, while damage is caused to mobility scooters and cars.

They claim that developers Reason Homes won't finish it until their last build of eight town houses on another plot of land in Ellerby Drive is complete.

But the building plot has now started to attract flytippers, drug users and homeless people camping out in empty building containers.

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES.Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES.

Kevin Reed, 56, who bought his house on the estate with his partner two years ago, said: "They [Reason Homes] just keep fobbing us off.

"The planning permission for the land has run out twice and now all plans have fully expired.

"It has left us with an overgrown mess, with homeless people camping out and a dumping ground for fly-tippers who leave fridge freezers and cookers.

"We have been pushing Reason Homes to complete this for too long now.

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: LYNNE HAYDENUnadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: LYNNE HAYDEN

"But they are not breaking any laws by not giving a time scale of when it will be finished."

Around half of the residents from 120 houses on the estate have joined the campaign group - which runs from a Facebook page.

They have also contacted North East Cambridgeshire MP Steven Barclay to get on the case.

"We cannot continue like this - we do not want it to get to the stage of someone getting badly injured before something is done," Kevin continued.

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: LYNNE HAYDENUnadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: LYNNE HAYDEN

"This is an accident waiting to happen."

Another spot of overgrown land around the corner from Kevin's house was also meant to be developed into a children's play area.

However, he says that has also "been left to rot, with drug users and overgrown brambles".

"It's dangerous because young children could even pick up glass bottles," he added.

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES.Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES.

Colin Paterson, who moved on to the estate in 2016, said minor repairs were recently carried out on footpaths due to persistent pressure from the group.

He said: "Most the pavements are trip hazards which have put people in danger and potholes in the roads have damaged cars.

"We are getting no where with Reason Homes and the estate is an absolute hazard."

Ellerby Drive resident, Paul Trower, added: "No person if paying for it privately would accept the poor quality of the finish that we have with our paths.

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES.Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES.

"Walking my dog through the estate where the compound is looks disgusting and I pity the people who live opposite and have this to look at this outside their window."

The Wisbech Standard contacted Reason Homes on separate occasions for a comment and alerted them to when the article would be published.

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES.Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES.

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: LYNNE HAYDENUnadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: LYNNE HAYDEN

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES.Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Cars seized and two arrested in Wisbech

Police seized cars in Wisbech and arrested two men on suspicion of theft this weekend. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Fenland motorcycle shop’s stolen bike found after desperate social media plea is seen by more than 40,000 people

The stolen motorcycle (pictured) after it was located thanks to the �power of Facebook�. The plea to find it was shared almost 500 times online. Picture: FACEBOOK / DONNA BARNES

Royal seal of approval for Fenland organist to mark 75 years at Methodist chapel

Mollie Rollins has received the royal seal of approval after attending The Queen’s Garden Party. Picture: SUE BRADSHAW

Arsonists torch motorcycle ‘in middle of the road’ at Horseshoe Terrace in Wisbech

Horseshoe Terrace in Wisbech where arsonists torched a motorcycle ‘in the middle of the road’. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS / STREET VIEW

Woman who poured two pints of beer over bar staff before hitting another with glass after she was refused free shot is jailed

A woman has been jailed after attacking bar staff in a Waterbeach bar. The attack took place on November 5 in 2018. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Cars seized and two arrested in Wisbech

Police seized cars in Wisbech and arrested two men on suspicion of theft this weekend. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Fenland motorcycle shop’s stolen bike found after desperate social media plea is seen by more than 40,000 people

The stolen motorcycle (pictured) after it was located thanks to the �power of Facebook�. The plea to find it was shared almost 500 times online. Picture: FACEBOOK / DONNA BARNES

Royal seal of approval for Fenland organist to mark 75 years at Methodist chapel

Mollie Rollins has received the royal seal of approval after attending The Queen’s Garden Party. Picture: SUE BRADSHAW

Arsonists torch motorcycle ‘in middle of the road’ at Horseshoe Terrace in Wisbech

Horseshoe Terrace in Wisbech where arsonists torched a motorcycle ‘in the middle of the road’. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS / STREET VIEW

Woman who poured two pints of beer over bar staff before hitting another with glass after she was refused free shot is jailed

A woman has been jailed after attacking bar staff in a Waterbeach bar. The attack took place on November 5 in 2018. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

‘This is an accident waiting to happen’: Residents campaign for action on Wisbech estate left as ‘dumping ground’

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES.

Arsonists torch motorcycle ‘in middle of the road’ at Horseshoe Terrace in Wisbech

Horseshoe Terrace in Wisbech where arsonists torched a motorcycle ‘in the middle of the road’. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS / STREET VIEW

Skaters from Wisbech travel to London for European Masters Marathon event held in city’s Olympic Park

Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters travelled to London for the European Masters Marathon held in Olympic Park. Picture: JO TIDMAN / WISS

REVIEW: Ultimate unwind treat at The Glassworks Health Club in Cambridge

A rejuvenating retreat tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Cambridge city life makes The Glassworks Spa the perfect choice for a self-care Sunday. Picture: PALM PR.

Decision day looms - after three years - for F P MCann to extend their concrete factory at Littleport

F P McCann submitted this drawing three years ago to show the extent of the area needed for their concrete factory extension and how it would blend in with their existing factory. Picture: HARRY RUTTER.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists