Published: 4:37 PM January 15, 2021

Reserved parking has been set aside in Wisbech for elderly patients turning up for their Covid-19 vaccination.

Fenland District Council put out a barrier in their Chapel Road car park to help those turning up to the nearby North Brink surgery.

MP Steve Barclay said he was approached by an elderly constituent who highlighted the difficulty of walking from the back of the car park to the surgery.

“I raised it with the council and they have taken swift action to put up some temporary barriers and signage to support the vaccine rollout,” said Mr Barclay.

“Many thanks to officers at Fenland District Council who have agreed to barrier off some spaces.”

North Brink surgery appealed for those waiting to hear about their vaccination to be patient.

“Please wait to be contacted by your GP practice for your Covid vaccination,” the surgery said in a statement.

“Do not call them to book as they are busy taking calls from other patients.”

The surgery said that due to the current social distancing and Covid guidelines, they cannot accommodate as many people as they usually would, inside the practice.

“This means that if you are attending for your vaccination, you may have to wait outside in the queue,” said their statement.

“Also, arriving at your allocated appointment time is essential.

“Patients also need to wait 15 minutes in the waiting room, after they have had their vaccination so nurses can monitor their condition, this is a nationwide requirement.

“Distancing is being done for staff and patient safety.

“It is quite cold at the moment so remember to wear a warm coat and gloves as well as your face covering.

“If you have mobility problems, such as needing a wheelchair or using a walker, please use the ramp to the back door and ring the doorbell. Staff members will then take your information and will provide any assistance needed.”

Fenland Council leader Chris Boden said he welcomed assurances that Wisbech Minor Injury Unit (MIU) will re-open as soon as possible following its temporary closure in response to Covid-19.

Yesterday, the NHS Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) announced that the facility at the North Cambs Hospital will temporarily close to the public from Monday, January 18, to enable staff to be redeployed to provide vital additional capacity elsewhere in the local community.

He said: “With the number of COVID-19 patients requiring healthcare support increasing, I can understand the reasons for temporarily closing the MIU and redeploying staff to help strengthen the frontline response.

“However, the MIU provides an essential service for Fenland residents and I hope the facility can be reopened as soon as possible.”

The advice for any patients with minor injuries is to think NHS 111 first. You can call NHS 111 or visit NHS 111 online 24 hours a day, seven days a week, where trained clinical staff will be able to advise which service is more appropriate.

The Ely MIU is still open at the Princess of Wales Hospital n Ely and for anyone requiring emergency medical care, the A&E departments at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Peterborough City Hospital or Hinchingbrooke Hospital are available.

Dr Gary Howsam, Chair of NHS Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and local GP, said: “With increasing numbers of COVID-19 positive cases in our local area we are carefully reviewing all of our services and staffing requirements to ensure we can respond to the rising pressures we once again face.

“Temporarily closing Wisbech Minor Injury Unit, in addition to the continued temporary closure of Doddington Minor Injury Unit, is not a decision we have made lightly.

“We are incredibly thankful to the unit’s staff for their willingness to take on new local roles in response to the pandemic.

“We will review our decision on a regular basis to ensure that we can reopen these facilities as soon as possible.”