Wisbech Town delighted as work gets underway to repair stand destroyed by Storm Ciara

Work is getting underway to replace the North Stand at Wisbech Town FC after it was destroyed by Storm Ciara. Pictures: WISBECH TOWN FC Archant

Wisbech Town secretary Spencer Larham has shared his delight with the football community's efforts as work begins to replace one of its stands destroyed by Storm Ciara.

The club has attracted international attention to help pay repair costs, and it has been confirmed that insurers will pay out £15,000 on top of over £3,000 raised by Fenmen fan Steve Campion's fundraiser.

"It is almost like a Meccano set! There is a container, but other than that, there is no sign of anything," Larham said.

"They (SDM Fabrication Ltd. who installed the previous stand) dismantled the far end and the metalwork for the structure was salvageable.

"What was salvageable has been kept and they are going to design a new stand built around the old one.

"Steve's fundraiser has been fantastic; £3,000 is a significant amount of money.

"We have got the work that we needed to do to strengthen the existing stand, so that money will go towards the work we are doing to make sure this does not happen again."

Wisbech are hoping to erect a new stand in time for their Northern Premier League South East Division fixture with Cleethorpes Town this Saturday after cancelling their previous home match with Frickley Athletic as Storm Dennis hit the Fens.

Larham, who is pleased with the publicity the club's appeal has received, hopes the extra funds can help make up the shortfall to reach overall repair costs of £20,000.

"I was on a Liverpool FC tour and they asked which other teams you support," he said.

"I said 'Wisbech' and one said 'was it your stand that got blown over?' We have had international donations, such as from Australia, Spain and Russia.

"As soon as we started getting coverage, it picked up very quickly and suddenly everyone wants a piece of you. The weather events are probably why it (appeal efforts) had the legs that it did.

"If you just had the one (storm), it would have probably not taken off as much as it did.

"It was partly down to people coming to look at it. People could see there was a problem and I think that is what encouraged people to help."

To donate to Mr Campion's fundraiser, visit https://bit.ly/2T9z9TU.

