Advanced search

Students’ handmade Spitfire silhouette sits proudly outside school for Remembrance Day

PUBLISHED: 11:05 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:05 11 November 2020

Technology students at the College of West Anglia in Wisbech created a Spitfire aircraft silhouette for Remembrance Day. Picture: Supplied

Technology students at the College of West Anglia in Wisbech created a Spitfire aircraft silhouette for Remembrance Day. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A stunning handmade silhouette of a Spitfire aircraft sits proudly outside a Fenland college after students put it together for Remembrance Day.

Technology students at the College of West Anglia in Wisbech created a Spitfire aircraft silhouette for Remembrance Day. Picture: Supplied Technology students at the College of West Anglia in Wisbech created a Spitfire aircraft silhouette for Remembrance Day. Picture: Supplied

Technology pupils at the College of West Anglia in Wisbech crafted the tribute to our fallen soldiers which sits in front of the Ramnoth Road campus.

Students and staff were asked to help make the display extra special and added additional handmade poppies made from recycled plastic bottles.

You may also want to watch:

James Back, construction lecturer, said: “We had an overwhelming response, with staff and students coming together to create poppies commemorate those who were lost during the world wars.

Technology students at the College of West Anglia in Wisbech created a Spitfire aircraft silhouette for Remembrance Day. Picture: Supplied Technology students at the College of West Anglia in Wisbech created a Spitfire aircraft silhouette for Remembrance Day. Picture: Supplied

“We decided to do this project as a mark of respect to remember and honour those that served and lost their lives, fighting for a better future today.

“Our students learn about British Values as part of their study programme and it made them consider that some of the soldiers who went to war were the same age as they are now.

“It was good to make them aware of this and to be proud of Wisbech.”

Mr Back plans to auction the Spitfire online, with all the proceeds going to the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Family left heartbroken after sudden death of 21-year-old man

Photos released by the family of James Rogers, 21, who was found dead by the ambulance service called to a house in Littleport on November 4. Picture; FAMILY

Critics of MP photographed honouring the dead accused of ‘personal vendetta’

MP Steve Barclay attending Remembrance Sunday commemorations in Wisbech. Pictures: Steve Barclay on Facebook

Terrified betting shop cashier robbed at knife-point

John Penhaligon stole from two bookmakers and robbed the friend he was staying with in Wisbech. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Drivers advised to avoid A17 after crash involving motorcyclist and multiple vehicles

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Family left heartbroken after sudden death of 21-year-old man

Photos released by the family of James Rogers, 21, who was found dead by the ambulance service called to a house in Littleport on November 4. Picture; FAMILY

Critics of MP photographed honouring the dead accused of ‘personal vendetta’

MP Steve Barclay attending Remembrance Sunday commemorations in Wisbech. Pictures: Steve Barclay on Facebook

Terrified betting shop cashier robbed at knife-point

John Penhaligon stole from two bookmakers and robbed the friend he was staying with in Wisbech. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Drivers advised to avoid A17 after crash involving motorcyclist and multiple vehicles

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Boat users to be billed for using the waterways of the Fens

Council bosses joined officials from Middle Level Commissioners (MLC) on a narrowboat tour to see how a revamp of Fenland waterways could boost tourism. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Students’ handmade Spitfire silhouette sits proudly outside school for Remembrance Day

Technology students at the College of West Anglia in Wisbech created a Spitfire aircraft silhouette for Remembrance Day. Picture: Supplied

79 schools across Cambridgeshire report confirmed cases of Covid-19

Jonathan Lewis, Service Director for Education for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: The safety of our children, their families and our school staff is, and always will be, our top priority. Picture: PA IMAGES

Green light for affordable housing once Government releases promised cash

A grant from the Combined Authority’s Affordable Housing Programme of £1,448,000 is sought for 39 additional homes, 20 at affordable rent and 19 shared ownership units on Station Road, Littleport, Ely

Prison sentence for man who damaged house and spat at custody staff

Peterborough Crown Court