Students’ handmade Spitfire silhouette sits proudly outside school for Remembrance Day

A stunning handmade silhouette of a Spitfire aircraft sits proudly outside a Fenland college after students put it together for Remembrance Day.

Technology pupils at the College of West Anglia in Wisbech crafted the tribute to our fallen soldiers which sits in front of the Ramnoth Road campus.

Students and staff were asked to help make the display extra special and added additional handmade poppies made from recycled plastic bottles.

James Back, construction lecturer, said: “We had an overwhelming response, with staff and students coming together to create poppies commemorate those who were lost during the world wars.

“We decided to do this project as a mark of respect to remember and honour those that served and lost their lives, fighting for a better future today.

“Our students learn about British Values as part of their study programme and it made them consider that some of the soldiers who went to war were the same age as they are now.

“It was good to make them aware of this and to be proud of Wisbech.”

Mr Back plans to auction the Spitfire online, with all the proceeds going to the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.