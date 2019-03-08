Registered sex offender who lived in Wisbech jailed for breaching his notification requirements

Registered sex offender David Livingstone, who lived in Wisbech, was tracked down by officers living on the streets in Charing Cross, London. He has been jailed for eight months. Picture: CAMBS POLICE. Google Maps 3D

A registered sex offender who lived in Wisbech has been jailed after he was tracked down living on the streets of London when he was meant to be at probation appointments.

David Livingstone, 57, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of failing to comply with Sex Offenders Register notification requirements.

He was jailed for eight months at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (August 13).

Officers visited his then home in Wisbech after he failed to attend two appointments with the probation team on June 25 and July 2.

Livingstone wasn't there and evidence suggested he had moved to Cambridge.

He was tracked down by officers living on the streets in Charing Cross, London on July 20.

DC Andy Harding said: "All registered sex offenders in our county are allocated to a member of our Public Protection Unit to be monitored.

"Part of this includes carrying out unannounced visits at their home address, accessing their electronic devices and speaking with them about their daily activity.

"Failure to comply with the requirements will result in a breach and in Livingstone's case, being sent back to prison."