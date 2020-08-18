Man arrested for biting two police officers at scene of single-vehicle collision

Man arrested for assaulting emergency workers after biting two officers at scene of single-vehicle crash in Redmoor Lane, Elm. Police are now appealing for dashcam footage of the incident. Picture: POLICING FENLAND Archant

A man was arrested for assaulting emergency workers as he bit two officers following a single-vehicle crash in Elm - and police are now appealing for dashcam footage of the incident.

Police officers and a Cambs Fire & Rescue team were called to the collision on Redmoor Lane - which involved a white BMW - at 10.42pm last night (Monday August 17).

During the incident a male who was at the scene was arrested for assaulting an emergency worker as he bit two officers.

He was taken to the Police Investigation avenger in King’s Lynn where inquires continue.

Police are now asking any witnesses to come forward.

“Were you in the area at the time of the collision or did you witness any driving prior to the collision?” said a spokesman.

“If you did or have any dashcam footage please call 101 and quote incident 550 of 17.08.2020.”

The vehicle was recovered at scene.