Dan Barber from Wimblington to run London Marathon 2019 in aid of Cambridgeshire-based mental health charity Red2Green

Dan Barber of Wimblington (pictured) is set to run this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon in aid of Red2Green, a Cambridgeshire-based mental health charity. Picture: SUPPLIED Dan Barber

A Wimblington man is all set to run this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon in aid of a Cambridgeshire-based mental health charity, Red2Green.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dan Barber, a member of the March Athletic Club, decided to approach Red2Green after unsuccessfully entering the general ballot.

He said: “My wife mentioned to a friend that I hadn’t got a place and it turned out the charity the friend worked for had a vacant slot.

“After a discussion and visit to the head office at Swaffham Bulbeck to meet the staff, who are so enthusiastic and passionate about the work they do, I agreed to run for them.”

Red2Green is a local mental health charity working with people who have learning disabilities, on the autistic spectrum or suffering with mental health problems.

Mr Barber added: “They offer vital support on a very tight budget, so being able to do something I enjoy to help benefit them is amazing.

“I am holding a fitness day at my local gym and hosting a disco as part of my fundraising efforts.”

To donate, visit: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/daniel-barber-SAVMLMBONDS3332019-162988

Are you from Cambridgeshire and running this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon? We’d love to feature you in our newspaper, online and in print.

Please email your name, age, where you live and the cause you are running for and why to john.elworthy@archant.co.uk – include ‘London Marathon 2019’ in the subject area.

Please keep submissions between 150-200 words and make sure you attach a photograph. Remember to leave contact details so we can catch up with you after the race. Good luck!