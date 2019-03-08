Advanced search

Dan Barber from Wimblington to run London Marathon 2019 in aid of Cambridgeshire-based mental health charity Red2Green

PUBLISHED: 12:07 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 22 March 2019

Dan Barber of Wimblington (pictured) is set to run this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon in aid of Red2Green, a Cambridgeshire-based mental health charity. Picture: SUPPLIED

A Wimblington man is all set to run this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon in aid of a Cambridgeshire-based mental health charity, Red2Green.

Dan Barber, a member of the March Athletic Club, decided to approach Red2Green after unsuccessfully entering the general ballot.

He said: “My wife mentioned to a friend that I hadn’t got a place and it turned out the charity the friend worked for had a vacant slot.

“After a discussion and visit to the head office at Swaffham Bulbeck to meet the staff, who are so enthusiastic and passionate about the work they do, I agreed to run for them.”

Red2Green is a local mental health charity working with people who have learning disabilities, on the autistic spectrum or suffering with mental health problems.

Mr Barber added: “They offer vital support on a very tight budget, so being able to do something I enjoy to help benefit them is amazing.

“I am holding a fitness day at my local gym and hosting a disco as part of my fundraising efforts.”

To donate, visit: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/daniel-barber-SAVMLMBONDS3332019-162988

