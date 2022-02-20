UK Power Networks and the British Red Cross in Parson Drove this morning. - Credit: Terry Harris

British Red Cross emergency response teams have visited Fenland residents this afternoon who are still without power following Storm Eunice.

Power has been out at Sealey’s Lane in Parson Drove near Wisbech since around 1.30pm on Friday (February 18) after strong winds caused by the storm.

UK Power Networks, along with the Red Cross, were door knocking today helping any residents who may need support as a result of the outage.

Red Cross supporting residents as UK Power Networks repair power lines destroyed by Storm Eunice. - Credit: Terry Harris

According to UK Power Networks, electricity is likely to be restored this afternoon between 3.30pm and 4.30pm after more than 48 hours without power.

Two emergency response vehicles were spotted in Parson Drove this afternoon along with several engineers working to fix the problems.

Red Cross supporting residents in Parson Drove near Wisbech. - Credit: Terry Harris

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: “There is currently a power cut in the PE13 4 area.

“Our engineers are working hard to fix it as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any trouble this may have caused you.

Red Cross door knocking in Parson Drove. - Credit: Terry Harris

“We're investigating an overhead electricity line fault which has caused a power cut in the local area. The number of customers affected is to be confirmed.”

