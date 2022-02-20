Red Cross emergency response teams visit homes after Storm Eunice
- Credit: Terry Harris
British Red Cross emergency response teams have visited Fenland residents this afternoon who are still without power following Storm Eunice.
Power has been out at Sealey’s Lane in Parson Drove near Wisbech since around 1.30pm on Friday (February 18) after strong winds caused by the storm.
UK Power Networks, along with the Red Cross, were door knocking today helping any residents who may need support as a result of the outage.
According to UK Power Networks, electricity is likely to be restored this afternoon between 3.30pm and 4.30pm after more than 48 hours without power.
Two emergency response vehicles were spotted in Parson Drove this afternoon along with several engineers working to fix the problems.
A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: “There is currently a power cut in the PE13 4 area.
“Our engineers are working hard to fix it as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any trouble this may have caused you.
Most Read
- 1 Multiple cars collide on A141 junction with A605 near March
- 2 Police find stolen Ford Transit van parked up in east Cambridgeshire
- 3 Met Office issues yellow wind weather warning after Storm Eunice
- 4 Three children say they were sexually abused in Cambridgeshire
- 5 Updates as Storm Eunice power cut hits nearly 2,000 homes in Wisbech
- 6 Storm Eunice aftermath: Van overturns on Forty Foot Bank near B1096
- 7 Queen tests positive for Covid
- 8 Woman, 74, charged with causing death of Louis Thorold by careless driving
- 9 Updates as Storm Eunice batters Cambridgeshire
- 10 Rail operators urge passengers ‘not to travel’ and ‘claim fee-free refund’
“We're investigating an overhead electricity line fault which has caused a power cut in the local area. The number of customers affected is to be confirmed.”
For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map.
Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk