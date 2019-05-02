Advanced search

Steve Barclay receives £3,000 donation for his Read to Succeed campaign from Fen-based Clarion Futures

02 May, 2019 - 16:22
Maria Walker (left) of Clarion Futures handing over £3,000 to Steve Barclay (right) for his Read to Succeed campaign. Picture: STEVE BARCLAY OFFICE

Maria Walker (left) of Clarion Futures handing over £3,000 to Steve Barclay (right) for his Read to Succeed campaign. Picture: STEVE BARCLAY OFFICE

AdGarry Samuels

Steve Barclay has received a cheque donation from Fenland-based Clarion Futures for his Read to Succeed campaign.

Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign book chart. Picture: STEVE BARCLAY OFFICE

This is the second year that the charitable foundation has supported the plea to improve reading numbers in the local area.

Mr Barclay's campaign provides complimentary books for Year 4 school children in North East Cambridgeshire to read over the summer holidays.

Each book contains a pass for the child to complete Barclay's 'Summer Reading Challenge' at one of the county's libraries in a bid to win prizes.

You may also want to watch:

The challenge sees the pupils attempt to read the most books over the summer break and prizes after given to the best performing schools.

Matt Parsonage, head of communities at Clarion Futures, said: “Read to Succeed is an inspiring project and we are happy to be offering our support for another year.

“We exist to provide opportunities for our residents and there is nothing more important than giving children the opportunity to learn and help them to maximise their potential.”

Other donors include Bowsers Solicitors, Bretts Transport, G's Littleport Mushroom Farm and G's Fresh Beetroot Limited.

Mr Barclay says he is on target to be able to expand the campaign and provide free books to Year 5 pupils as well as Year 4.

