£250 boost for Steve Barlcay MP’s Read to Succeed campaign as it heads into fourth year

The first donation to MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign for 2019 came from Bowsers Solicitors, who have offices in March and Wisbech. Practice manager Chris Ringham is pictured with the cheque. Picture: IAN CARTER. AdGarry Samuels

Steve Barlcay MP’s Read to Succeed campaign – which is now in its fourth year - has received its first donation for 2019.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bowsers Solicitors, who have offices in March and Wisbech, donated £250 to the initiative, which aims to encourage reading during the school holidays.

Chris Ringha, practice manager, said: “We are pleased to continue our support to the Read to Succeed campaign.

“Improving the reading skills for Year 4 children throughout the local community will help to provide them with better opportunities later in life.”

Mr Barclay launched the campaign in 2016 after a number of teachers raised concerns that many children fail to make progress during the summer holiday, when they are out of school.

In the back of every book donated via the Read to Succeed campaign is a library token, which each child can take to their local library and take part in the Reading Agency’s Summer Reading Challenge.

Those who complete the challenge can win a number of prizes.