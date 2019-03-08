Advanced search

£250 boost for Steve Barlcay MP’s Read to Succeed campaign as it heads into fourth year

PUBLISHED: 12:14 02 April 2019

The first donation to MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign for 2019 came from Bowsers Solicitors, who have offices in March and Wisbech. Practice manager Chris Ringham is pictured with the cheque. Picture: IAN CARTER.

The first donation to MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign for 2019 came from Bowsers Solicitors, who have offices in March and Wisbech. Practice manager Chris Ringham is pictured with the cheque. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Steve Barlcay MP’s Read to Succeed campaign – which is now in its fourth year - has received its first donation for 2019.

Bowsers Solicitors, who have offices in March and Wisbech, donated £250 to the initiative, which aims to encourage reading during the school holidays.

Chris Ringha, practice manager, said: “We are pleased to continue our support to the Read to Succeed campaign.

“Improving the reading skills for Year 4 children throughout the local community will help to provide them with better opportunities later in life.”

Mr Barclay launched the campaign in 2016 after a number of teachers raised concerns that many children fail to make progress during the summer holiday, when they are out of school.

In the back of every book donated via the Read to Succeed campaign is a library token, which each child can take to their local library and take part in the Reading Agency’s Summer Reading Challenge.

Those who complete the challenge can win a number of prizes.

Most Read

Stabbing at March train station car park

Four men arrested following a stabbing at March train station.

Body of man found in river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea

A body of a man has been found in the river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Motorist hospitalised after crash between two cars and a lorry on A17 near Sutton Bridge

Nine police cars, four fire engines, two ambulances and an air ambulance were called to a serious collision between two cars and a lorry on the A17 near Sutton Bridge. Picture: TERRY HARRIS.

Roads in March, Wisbech, Whittlesey and Littleport to be repaired this month

Roads in March, Wisbech, Whittlesey and Littleport are to be repaired this month as part of Cambridgeshire County Council’s £4.1 million programme of work.

‘Sad ending’ says Environment Agency after they remove wreckage of Dunkirk boat from the River Lark in Cambridgeshire

Sad ending foir Dunkirk boat Compass Rose after the wreckage of it was removed from the River Lark in Cambridgeshire. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

