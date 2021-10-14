Gallery

Published: 10:35 AM October 14, 2021

The RATz Theatre Company will bring Shrek the Musical to life at the Angles Theatre in Wisbech from Friday 15 to Saturday 23 October. - Credit: ANGLES THEATRE

A Wisbech theatre company will bring the story of Shrek to life in their latest show.

The RATz Theatre Company perform Shrek the Musical at the Angles Theatre from Friday 15 to Saturday 23 October.

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, the Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure will feature new songs from Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie; Caroline, or Change) and a sidesplitting book by David Lindsay-Abaire.

"Shrek brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there’s more to the story than meets the ears," say RATz.

This show runs for 1.5 hours, plus a 20-minute interval.

Book tickets online via https://www.anglestheatre.co.uk/whats-on/show/1173612388
















