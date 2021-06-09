Published: 8:42 AM June 9, 2021 Updated: 10:20 AM June 9, 2021

Anti-incinerator campaigners will be holding another town rally in Wisbech at the end of the month. (Picture taken before the coronavirus pandemic). - Credit: KIM TAYLOR

The Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough will be among the guest speakers at an anti-incinerator rally in Wisbech at the end of the month.

Dr Nik Johnson will join Wisbech Without Incineration (WisWIN) as it continues to fight MVV Environment’s plans to build a £300m mega incinerator on Algores Way, in Wisbech.

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. - Credit: Labour

The group are responsible for the "No Mega Incinerator in Wisbech” banners placed around the town and surrounding area.

It has also coordinated numerous protests since the proposals were first revealed around 18 months ago.

And their next rally will go ahead on Sunday, June 27 at 3pm at Wisbech Market Place.

You may also want to watch:

Organisers will be following the latest coronavirus guidance issued by the government leading up to the event.

Campaigners outside the Rosmini Centre on the opening day of MVV Environment's exhibition into the proposed incinerator for Wisbech last year. - Credit: Kim Taylor

Ginny Bucknor, spokesperson for WisWIN, said: “It is vital people the join the fight and show their support.

"The company involved in the application have not yet submitted their planning application. This will happen in the autumn.

“In the meantime, we really need people to put our posters in their windows or banners up at their businesses or properties in and around Wisbech.

“We need to send a clear message to those involved in the project that this community does not want it."

Posters will be available at the rally.

Wisbech Without Incineration have produced more posters which will be available at the rally. - Credit: WisWIN

WisWIN have also produced a new set of t-shirts protesting against the proposals. - Credit: WisWIN

Alan James, Chairman of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England will also speak at the event.

Bill Redmayne, former Rotary District Governor of East Anglia, has confirmed his attendance.

While Steve Barclay, MP for North East Cambridgeshire, has publicly opposed the scheme, he has told organisers he is unavailable.

MP Steve Barclay has told organisers he is unable to attend the rally. - Credit: Steve Barclay MP

This latest rally coincides with when MVV Environment is due to launch its statutory consultation on the project.

Required by law, this is where proposals for the scheme will be presented in more detail before its final planning application is submitted in the autumn.

More recently, MMV Environment distributed newsletters around Wisbech promoting what it views as the project’s benefits and how the surrounding community can get involved.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, campaigners launch fight against Wisbech incinerator with a town rally. - Credit: Kim Taylor

Known as the Medworth Energy from Waste Combined Heat and Power Facility, the incinerator is expected to create 40 jobs.

It will make electricity by burning non-recycled waste that would otherwise go to landfill.

Earlier proposals revealed the chimney would likely be around 95 metres high – taller than the spire of Ely Cathedral.

There are also concerns up to 300 lorries will transport rubbish to the facility every day.

WisWIN have also launched a change.org petition for incineration to be taxed in the same way as landfill. - Credit: change.org

WisWIN campaigners have also launched a petition calling for incineration to be taxed in a similar way to landfill.

The Change.org petition hopes to secure enough signatures by the autumn to trigger a parliamentary debate on the issue.

Last month, Steve Barclay and a delegation of Conservative councillors from Wisbech met with the housing minister Robert Jenrick to discuss their opposition to the proposals.